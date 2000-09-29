Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Black Books poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Books Seasons

Black Books All seasons

Black Books 12+
Production year 2000
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Channel 4

Series rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Black Books"
Black Books - Season 1 Season 1
6 episodes 29 September 2000 - 3 November 2000
 
Black Books - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 1 March 2002 - 5 April 2002
 
Black Books - Season 3 Season 3
6 episodes 11 March 2004 - 15 April 2004
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more