Black Books
Seasons
Black Books All seasons
Black Books
12+
Production year
2000
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Channel 4
Series rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Black Books"
Season 1
6 episodes
29 September 2000 - 3 November 2000
Season 2
6 episodes
1 March 2002 - 5 April 2002
Season 3
6 episodes
11 March 2004 - 15 April 2004
