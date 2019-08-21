Menu
Russian
7.7
Beforeigners

Beforeigners (2019 - …)

Beforeigners 18+
Production year 2019
Country Norway
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

A strange phenomenon is occurring all over the world: powerful flashes of light in the ocean are bringing people from the past. Uninvited guests arrive from three different eras - the Stone Age, the Viking era, and the 19th century. The people from the past have no memory of what happened to them. One thing is certain: there is no way back, and they will have to adapt to modern life. Several years later, Alfhildr, who came from the Viking era, starts working in the police force and tries to uncover the cause of these unusual events.
Beforeigners  trailer второго сезона
Creator
Anne Bjørnstad
Eilif Skodvin
Cast
Nicolai Cleve Broch
Krista Kosonen
Ágústa Eva Erlendsdóttir
Stig R. Amdam
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2019, 6 episodes
 
Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
