A strange phenomenon is occurring all over the world: powerful flashes of light in the ocean are bringing people from the past. Uninvited guests arrive from three different eras - the Stone Age, the Viking era, and the 19th century. The people from the past have no memory of what happened to them. One thing is certain: there is no way back, and they will have to adapt to modern life. Several years later, Alfhildr, who came from the Viking era, starts working in the police force and tries to uncover the cause of these unusual events.

Expand