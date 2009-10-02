The students of the middle school "Kastalia," located in Rublevka, have access to everything: from fashionable designer clothes and phones to the latest models of cool cars, because they are the golden youth, the children of successful politicians and businessmen. However, there are also ordinary kids studying at the school, who are called "city kids." Their parents don't give them foreign cars and don't teach them how to run a business. In the school, these worlds collide: the students become friends, fight, meet each other, and together try to find their place in the world.

