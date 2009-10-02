Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 3.5
Barviha (2009 - 2011)

Барвиха 18+
Production year 2009
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 35 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The students of the middle school "Kastalia," located in Rublevka, have access to everything: from fashionable designer clothes and phones to the latest models of cool cars, because they are the golden youth, the children of successful politicians and businessmen. However, there are also ordinary kids studying at the school, who are called "city kids." Their parents don't give them foreign cars and don't teach them how to run a business. In the school, these worlds collide: the students become friends, fight, meet each other, and together try to find their place in the world.
Cast
Ravshana Kurkova
Lyanka Gryu
Andrei Dementiev
Anna Hilkevich
Vyacheslav Razbegaev
Evdokiya Germanova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
0 vote
3.5 IMDb
Seasons
Barviha - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 20 episodes
 
Barviha - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 15 episodes
 
