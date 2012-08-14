Menu
Bad Education All seasons
16+
Production year
2012
Country
Great Britain/USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
BBC Three
Series rating
7.5
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
All seasons of "Bad Education"
Season 1
6 episodes
14 August 2012 - 18 September 2012
Season 2
6 episodes
3 September 2013 - 8 October 2013
Season 3
6 episodes
16 September 2014 - 21 October 2014
Season 4
6 episodes
15 January 2023
Season 5
6 episodes
14 January 2024
