Seasons
Aquarius All seasons
Aquarius
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
NBC
Series rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Aquarius"
Season 1
13 episodes
28 May 2015 - 15 August 2015
Season 2
13 episodes
16 June 2016 - 10 September 2016
