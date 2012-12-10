The British series "A Young Doctor's Notebook" is based on the stories of Mikhail Bulgakov. Vladimir Bomgard, a graduate of medical school, is sent to his first practice in a remote Russian village. However, he soon realizes that textbooks and treatises have little to do with real medicine. The young man has to perform surgeries, deliver babies, and stitch wounds using makeshift methods. Meanwhile, he becomes addicted to morphine and experiences strange hallucinations about himself in the future.

