8.1 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories

A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories (2012 - 2013)

A Young Doctor's Notebook 18+
Production year 2012
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Sky Arts
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The British series "A Young Doctor's Notebook" is based on the stories of Mikhail Bulgakov. Vladimir Bomgard, a graduate of medical school, is sent to his first practice in a remote Russian village. However, he soon realizes that textbooks and treatises have little to do with real medicine. The young man has to perform surgeries, deliver babies, and stitch wounds using makeshift methods. Meanwhile, he becomes addicted to morphine and experiences strange hallucinations about himself in the future.
Cast
Daniel Radcliffe
Jon Hamm
Adam Godley
Charles Edwards
Margaret Clunie
Rosie Cavaliero
Series rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 4 episodes
 
A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
