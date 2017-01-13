Menu
Ratings
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7.7
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows A Series of Unfortunate Events

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017 - 2019)

A Series of Unfortunate Events 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 20 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" is a series about the misadventures of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny, whose parents died under mysterious circumstances. Their guardian becomes the respectable and kind-hearted Count Olaf, but soon the children discover that this is just one of his disguises. In reality, he is a talented actor determined to get his hands on the Baudelaire family inheritance. No one believes the children, and they have to fight against their guardian's selfish plans on their own, as he constantly changes his appearances.
Presley Smith Sunny Baudelaire
Malina Weissman Violet Baudelaire
Louis Hynes Klaus Baudelaire
Lucy Punch
Lucy Punch Esmé Squalor
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Count Olaf
K. Todd Frimen Mr. Arthur Poe
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
A Series of Unfortunate Events - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
A Series of Unfortunate Events - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
A Series of Unfortunate Events - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
