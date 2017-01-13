"A Series of Unfortunate Events" is a series about the misadventures of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny, whose parents died under mysterious circumstances. Their guardian becomes the respectable and kind-hearted Count Olaf, but soon the children discover that this is just one of his disguises. In reality, he is a talented actor determined to get his hands on the Baudelaire family inheritance. No one believes the children, and they have to fight against their guardian's selfish plans on their own, as he constantly changes his appearances.

