A Discovery of Witches quotes

Matthew Clairmont [Opening narration, season one] Once the world was full of wonders, but it belongs to the humans now. We, creatures, have all but disappeared. Daemons... vampires... witches... hiding in plain sight. Ill at ease even with each other. But, as my father used to say, in every ending, there is a new beginning.
From opening credit It begins with absence and desire. It begins with blood and fear. It begins with A Discovery Of Witches.
Meridiana Beware the witch with the blood of the lion and the wolf.
