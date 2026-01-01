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Kinoafisha
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Bahar
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Bahar (2024)
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Ecem Özkaya
Elçin Afacan
Demet Evgar
Bugra Gülsoy
EVREN YALKIN
Mehmet Yilmaz Ak
Büsra Pekin
Emre Karayel
Nil Sude Albayrak
Hatice Aslan
Zeynep Atılgan
Demirhan Demircioglu
Elit Andaç Çam
Nizam Namidar
Füsun Demirel
Hasan Sahinturk
Alisa Sezen Sever
Devrim Kabacaoglu
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