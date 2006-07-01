Menu
Alisa Sezen Sever
Alisa Sezen Sever
Date of Birth
1 July 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
9.5
Bahar
(2024)
0.0
Tozkoparan İskender
(2021)
Filmography
9.5
Bahar
Drama
2024, Turkey
Tozkoparan İskender
Adventure
2021, Turkey
