Alisa Sezen Sever

Alisa Sezen Sever

Date of Birth
1 July 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Bahar 9.5
Bahar (2024)
Tozkoparan İskender 0.0
Tozkoparan İskender (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 TV Shows 2 Actress 2
Bahar 9.5
Bahar
Drama 2024, Turkey
Tozkoparan İskender
Tozkoparan İskender
Adventure 2021, Turkey
