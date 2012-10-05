Menu
Say "I love you" All seasons
Suki-tte Ii na yo
16+
Production year
2012
Country
Japan
Episode duration
24 minutes
TV channel
Tokyo MX
Series rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Say "I love you""
Season 1
13 episodes
5 October 2012 - 30 December 2012
