Limitless quotes

Brian Finch You remember a lot more than you think you do. Every experience you've ever had, every idea that came to you in the shower and then slipped away while you were brushing your teeth... it's all there for the taking.
Brian Finch I can be really annoying when I'm on NZT.
Agent Ike We've noticed.
