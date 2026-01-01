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Birdsong
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"Birdsong" Cast
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Eddie Redmayne
Stephen Wraysford
Eddie Redmayne
Matthew Goode
Captain Gray
Laurent Lafitte
Clemence Poesy
Isabelle Azaire
Patrice Thibaud
Marie-Josée Croze
Rory Keenan
Thomas Turgoose
Matthew Aubrey
George MacKay
Joseph Mawle
Jack Firebrace
Richard Madden
Simon Nehan
Matthew Goode
Daniel Cerqueira
Paul Rattray
Clemence Poesy
Joseph Mawle
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