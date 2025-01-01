Menu
Blunt Talk quotes

Walter Blunt What would I do without you, Harry?
Harry Chandler What would I do without YOU, Major?
Harry Chandler I'm unable to enjoy sex. At the moment of congress, I experience shame and anticipate punishment.
