Crash Course in Romance 2023, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Crash Course in Romance
Seasons
Season 1
Crash Course in Romance
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 January 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
17 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
7.6
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Crash Course in Romance" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Chapter 1
Season 1
Episode 1
14 January 2023
Chapter 2
Season 1
Episode 2
15 January 2023
Chapter 3
Season 1
Episode 3
21 January 2023
Chapter 4
Season 1
Episode 4
22 January 2023
Chapter 5
Season 1
Episode 5
28 January 2023
Chapter 6
Season 1
Episode 6
29 January 2023
Chapter 7
Season 1
Episode 7
4 February 2023
Chapter 8
Season 1
Episode 8
5 February 2023
Chapter 9
Season 1
Episode 9
11 February 2023
Chapter 10
Season 1
Episode 10
12 February 2023
Chapter 11
Season 1
Episode 11
18 February 2023
Chapter 12
Season 1
Episode 12
19 February 2023
Chapter 13
Season 1
Episode 13
25 February 2023
Chapter 14
Season 1
Episode 14
26 February 2023
Chapter 15
Season 1
Episode 15
4 March 2023
Chapter 16
Season 1
Episode 16
5 March 2023
TV series release schedule
