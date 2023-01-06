Menu
Pressure Cooker (2023), season 1

Kinoafisha TV Shows Pressure Cooker Seasons Season 1
Pressure Cooker
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 January 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

TV Show rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb

Pressure Cooker List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Check Your Ego At The Door
Season 1 Episode 1
6 January 2023
Someone Is Lying
Season 1 Episode 2
6 January 2023
Eight Aprons, Nine Chefs
Season 1 Episode 3
6 January 2023
Traitors
Season 1 Episode 4
6 January 2023
Break Up The Alliance
Season 1 Episode 5
6 January 2023
Don't Take It Personally
Season 1 Episode 6
6 January 2023
Yelp Doesn't Count
Season 1 Episode 7
6 January 2023
Start Together, End Together
Season 1 Episode 8
6 January 2023
