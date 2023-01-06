Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Pressure Cooker (2023), season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Pressure Cooker
Seasons
Season 1
Pressure Cooker
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 January 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 52 minutes
TV Show rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
Pressure Cooker List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Check Your Ego At The Door
Season 1
Episode 1
6 January 2023
Someone Is Lying
Season 1
Episode 2
6 January 2023
Eight Aprons, Nine Chefs
Season 1
Episode 3
6 January 2023
Traitors
Season 1
Episode 4
6 January 2023
Break Up The Alliance
Season 1
Episode 5
6 January 2023
Don't Take It Personally
Season 1
Episode 6
6 January 2023
Yelp Doesn't Count
Season 1
Episode 7
6 January 2023
Start Together, End Together
Season 1
Episode 8
6 January 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree