Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Jinny's Kitchen (2023), season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Jinny's Kitchen
Seasons
Season 1
Seojinny-ne
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
24 February 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
11 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
8.8
Rate
16
votes
8.8
IMDb
Jinny's Kitchen List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
24 February 2023
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
3 March 2023
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
10 March 2023
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
17 March 2023
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
24 March 2023
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
31 March 2023
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
7 April 2023
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
14 April 2023
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
21 April 2023
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
28 April 2023
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
5 May 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree