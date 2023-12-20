Menu
Dragons of Wonderhatch 2023 - 2024, season 1

Dragons of Wonderhatch season 1 poster
Dragons of Wonderhatch
Season premiere 20 December 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb

Dragons of Wonderhatch List of episodes

The Final Battle
Season 1 Episode 1
20 December 2023
The Secret Room
Season 1 Episode 2
20 December 2023
The Boy Who Came to Yokosuka
Season 1 Episode 3
27 December 2023
A New Nation
Season 1 Episode 4
27 December 2023
The Creator
Season 1 Episode 5
3 January 2024
Flying Island
Season 1 Episode 6
10 January 2024
Awakening
Season 1 Episode 7
17 January 2024
Door to the World
Season 1 Episode 8
24 January 2024
