Dragons of Wonderhatch 2023 - 2024, season 1
Dragons of Wonderhatch
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 December 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
5.7
Rate
12
votes
5.8
IMDb
Dragons of Wonderhatch List of episodes
Season 1
The Final Battle
Season 1
Episode 1
20 December 2023
The Secret Room
Season 1
Episode 2
20 December 2023
The Boy Who Came to Yokosuka
Season 1
Episode 3
27 December 2023
A New Nation
Season 1
Episode 4
27 December 2023
The Creator
Season 1
Episode 5
3 January 2024
Flying Island
Season 1
Episode 6
10 January 2024
Awakening
Season 1
Episode 7
17 January 2024
Door to the World
Season 1
Episode 8
24 January 2024
