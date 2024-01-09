Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Shaman King: Flowers 2024, season 1

Shaman King: Flowers season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shaman King: Flowers Seasons Season 1
Shaman King: Flowers
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 9 January 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 6 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb

"Shaman King: Flowers" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
9 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
16 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
23 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
30 January 2024
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
6 February 2024
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
13 February 2024
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
20 February 2024
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
27 February 2024
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
5 March 2024
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
12 March 2024
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
19 March 2024
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
26 March 2024
Episode 13
Season 1 Episode 13
2 April 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more