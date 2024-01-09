Menu
Season 1
Season premiere
9 January 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
6 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Shaman King: Flowers" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
9 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
16 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
23 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
30 January 2024
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
6 February 2024
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
13 February 2024
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
20 February 2024
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
27 February 2024
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
5 March 2024
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
12 March 2024
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
19 March 2024
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
26 March 2024
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
2 April 2024
