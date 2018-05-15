Menu
Carter season 1 watch online

Carter season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Carter Seasons Season 1
Carter 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 15 May 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb

"Carter" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Koji the Killer
Season 1 Episode 1
15 May 2018
The Astronaut & The Lion King
Season 1 Episode 2
22 May 2018
The Farmhand Who Bought the Farm
Season 1 Episode 3
29 May 2018
Harley's Got a Gun
Season 1 Episode 4
5 June 2018
Pig, Man, Lion
Season 1 Episode 5
12 June 2018
The Flood
Season 1 Episode 6
19 June 2018
Kiki-Loki
Season 1 Episode 7
26 June 2018
Voiceover
Season 1 Episode 8
3 July 2018
Happy Campers
Season 1 Episode 9
10 July 2018
The Ring
Season 1 Episode 10
17 July 2018
