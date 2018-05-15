Menu
Carter season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Carter
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 May 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.4
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
"Carter" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Koji the Killer
Season 1
Episode 1
15 May 2018
The Astronaut & The Lion King
Season 1
Episode 2
22 May 2018
The Farmhand Who Bought the Farm
Season 1
Episode 3
29 May 2018
Harley's Got a Gun
Season 1
Episode 4
5 June 2018
Pig, Man, Lion
Season 1
Episode 5
12 June 2018
The Flood
Season 1
Episode 6
19 June 2018
Kiki-Loki
Season 1
Episode 7
26 June 2018
Voiceover
Season 1
Episode 8
3 July 2018
Happy Campers
Season 1
Episode 9
10 July 2018
The Ring
Season 1
Episode 10
17 July 2018
