Ssawooja Gwishina season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ssawooja Gwishina
Seasons
Season 1
Ssawooja Gwishina
18+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
11 July 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
16 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
"Ssawooja Gwishina" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
11 July 2016
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
12 July 2016
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
18 July 2016
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
19 July 2016
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
25 July 2016
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
26 July 2016
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
1 August 2016
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
2 August 2016
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
8 August 2016
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
9 August 2016
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
15 August 2016
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
16 August 2016
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
22 August 2016
Episode 14
Season 1
Episode 14
23 August 2016
Episode 15
Season 1
Episode 15
29 August 2016
Episode 16
Season 1
Episode 16
30 August 2016
TV series release schedule
