The Serial Killer's Wife 2023, season 1
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 December 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 4 minutes
Series rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
"The Serial Killer's Wife" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Chapter 1
Season 1
Episode 1
15 December 2023
Chapter 2
Season 1
Episode 2
15 December 2023
Chapter 3
Season 1
Episode 3
15 December 2023
Chapter 4
Season 1
Episode 4
15 December 2023
TV series release schedule
