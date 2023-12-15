Menu
The Serial Killer's Wife 2023, season 1

The Serial Killer's Wife season 1 poster
The Serial Killer's Wife
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 15 December 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 4 minutes

Series rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb

"The Serial Killer's Wife" season 1 list of episodes.

Season 1
Chapter 1
Season 1 Episode 1
15 December 2023
Chapter 2
Season 1 Episode 2
15 December 2023
Chapter 3
Season 1 Episode 3
15 December 2023
Chapter 4
Season 1 Episode 4
15 December 2023
