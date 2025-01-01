Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
CatDog
Quotes
CatDog quotes
Dog
Hi ho diggety!
Cat
You have to wake up pretty early in the afternoon to beat this cat.
Dog
I am... DOG THE MIGHTY!
Cat
Yeah, mighty ridiculous!
[repeated line]
Winslow T. Oddfellow
What are ya, nuts?
Dog
You know you love Winslow.
Cat
Yeah. And nothing says lovin' like something from the oven.
Dog
Don't worry, Cat. They're not laughing with you; they're laughing AT you!
Winslow T. Oddfellow
Hey Einstein, you makin' a flyin' machine or just a racket?
Cat
My body! My body! My body!
Lube
Hey! That's not CatDog... it's CatCat!
Dog
It just doesn't get any better than this!
Cat
They all go haha with laughing at me, and they make me spill my Ice Cream all gone.
Dog
Be that as it may, your actions were rash.
Cat
Huh?
Dog
Nevermind. You wouldn't understand .
Cat
You did this to me, bow-wow person! You make the smarts go byebye! Gimme smarts back!
Lola Caricola
Hola. I am Lola.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Tom Kenney
Jim Cummings
Carlos Alazraqui
Nika Futterman
