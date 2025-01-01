Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows CatDog Quotes

CatDog quotes

Dog Hi ho diggety!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cat You have to wake up pretty early in the afternoon to beat this cat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dog I am... DOG THE MIGHTY!
Cat Yeah, mighty ridiculous!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Winslow T. Oddfellow What are ya, nuts?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dog You know you love Winslow.
Cat Yeah. And nothing says lovin' like something from the oven.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dog Don't worry, Cat. They're not laughing with you; they're laughing AT you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winslow T. Oddfellow Hey Einstein, you makin' a flyin' machine or just a racket?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cat My body! My body! My body!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lube Hey! That's not CatDog... it's CatCat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dog It just doesn't get any better than this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cat They all go haha with laughing at me, and they make me spill my Ice Cream all gone.
Dog Be that as it may, your actions were rash.
Cat Huh?
Dog Nevermind. You wouldn't understand .
Cat You did this to me, bow-wow person! You make the smarts go byebye! Gimme smarts back!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lola Caricola Hola. I am Lola.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more