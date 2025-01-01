Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Naruto: Shippuuden Quotes

Naruto: Shippuuden quotes

Deidara In death I shall become art itself!
Tsunade But sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction, isn't it?
Sasori No matter how strong a puppet seems, it is only as strong as it's weakest joint.
Deidara Art is
[pauses, then shouts]
Deidara an explosion!
[dubbed version]
Jiraiya Naruto... I know you know this, but... don't use that power.
[repeated line]
Sasori I hate waiting.
Sai Please stop looking at me like that, or I'll have to smack you.
[about his collection of human puppets]
Sasori Do you know how I add to my collection? First I tear out the organs. Once I've washed it clean, I drain out all of the blood. After I've made sure it won't deacy, I fill it with weapons and traps, and adds it to the collection. As gramdma said, Hiruko is part of my collection. With you and Chiyo, I will have exactly 300 puppets in my collection! This is my art!
Kabuto Yakushi I'm blessed with the luck of the wicked.
[to himself]
Zetsu So this was Kisame's? His corpse definitely needs to be 'disposed' of.
Zetsu Then hurry up and 'dispose' him.
[starts eating the body]
