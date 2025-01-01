JiraiyaNaruto... I know you know this, but... don't use that power.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
SasoriI hate waiting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SaiPlease stop looking at me like that, or I'll have to smack you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about his collection of human puppets]
SasoriDo you know how I add to my collection? First I tear out the organs. Once I've washed it clean, I drain out all of the blood. After I've made sure it won't deacy, I fill it with weapons and traps, and adds it to the collection. As gramdma said, Hiruko is part of my collection. With you and Chiyo, I will have exactly 300 puppets in my collection! This is my art!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kabuto YakushiI'm blessed with the luck of the wicked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to himself]
ZetsuSo this was Kisame's? His corpse definitely needs to be 'disposed' of.