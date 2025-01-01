Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bozkır
Quotes
Bozkır quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Seyfi
We'il be patient. Big fish is not easy to hunt. This is a whale, son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seyfi
Justice is the slave of time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tülay
Living here is like sleeping in a grave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dilara
The strangest thing about this city is that it can sleep no matter what happens.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dilara
Steppe is weird, right? Like it's just standing still. He stares at us like an old woman whose exhausted and tired of understanding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nuri Pamir
Where are we going, Chief?
Seyfi
We are going to hunt a whale, Nuri Pamir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seyfi
Everyone is talking about justice. But we think whoever is on our side is just not the ones looking for justice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Yigit Özsener
Bige Önal
Nur Fettahoglu
Ekin Koç
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree