Kinoafisha TV Shows Bozkır Quotes

Bozkır quotes

Seyfi We'il be patient. Big fish is not easy to hunt. This is a whale, son.
Seyfi Justice is the slave of time.
Tülay Living here is like sleeping in a grave.
Dilara The strangest thing about this city is that it can sleep no matter what happens.
Dilara Steppe is weird, right? Like it's just standing still. He stares at us like an old woman whose exhausted and tired of understanding.
Nuri Pamir Where are we going, Chief?
Seyfi We are going to hunt a whale, Nuri Pamir.
Seyfi Everyone is talking about justice. But we think whoever is on our side is just not the ones looking for justice.
