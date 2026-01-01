Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows No 309 Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: No 309

  • Istanbul, Turkey

Iconic scenes & Locations

Floristry
Kaldırım Cd. No:15, Küçüksu, Üsküdar/İstanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lale's family house
Kuzguncuk, Behlül Sk. no 14, 34674 Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fikret & Yildiz Sarihan's house
Mezarlik Çk. No:12 Kanlica 34810 Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarihanoglu Holding, episodes 1-13
Nidakule Göztepe, Merdivenköy Mh., Bora Sok. No:1, 34732 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarihanoglu Holding, episodes 14-
Tekstilkent Plaza, Oruçreis 34235 Esenler/Istanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
café
Dilruba Kir Kahvesi, Merkez, Mehmet Yavuz Cd., 34820 Beykoz/İstanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
