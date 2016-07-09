Menu
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.6
91 Days (2016 - 2016)

91 Days 18+
Production year 2016
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TBS
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The action of the dramatic anime series "91 Days" takes place in the American town of Lawless during the time when Prohibition was in effect in the state of Illinois. During this time, bootleggers were thriving in the illegal liquor trade. Angelo Lagusa, a young man whose relatives were killed by members of a criminal gang, is plotting his revenge. He plans to seek vengeance against a mafia boss named Vanetti. After spending seven years on the run, Angelo suddenly receives a message from his father's friend.
Takahiro Sakurai
Takahiro Sakurai Valbero
Takashi Kondo Avirio
Yuichi Nakamura Ronaldo
Kenjiro Tsuda
Kenjiro Tsuda Fango
Takuya Eguchi Nero
Soma Saito Colteo
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
91 Days - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 12 episodes
 
