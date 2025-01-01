Menu
FLCL quotes

FLCL quotes

Naota When you're in a town like this all covered with smoke, you forget that there's a world outside. Nothing amazing happens here. And you get used to that, used to a world where everything is ordinary. Every day we spend here is like a whole lifetime of dying slowly. But now Haruko is here. That's how I know there really is a world outside.
Naota Nothing amazing ever happens here.
Haruko It takes an idiot to do cool things. That's why it's cool.
Haruko Nothing can happen till you swing the bat.
[Mamimi is clutching a bag of old bread]
Naota My brother, I mean - how much do you like him?
Mamimi It's hard.
Naota You saw the sign at our bakery, that bread's old.
Mamimi ...Watermelon.
Naota Huh?
Mamimi Or like a panda with a mean face, or like sandals with pressure points drawn on them, or the smell of a blackboard eraser, or a Sunday morning where you wake up and it's raining. Well, I like him more than hard bread.
Naota Nandaba Those... eyebrows.
Amarao What about the eyebrows?
Naota Nandaba Nothing.
Haruko Please don't tell people our bakery's motorbike ran you over.
Mamimi I saw God the other day, by the river on a rainy afternoon. He helped a kitten that was left all alone. It's a God that only I can see. A black winged angel that came down from the heavens just for me.
[Ninamori watches Canti eat curry]
Eri Ninamori Why is that thing eating? What is it anyway?
Kamon Nandaba That's just our TV.
[Canti gets up]
Eri Ninamori Why is it walking?
Kamon Nandaba Well, uh, it must be a TV-Walkman.
Eri Ninamori Sony brand?
[Haruko is trying to pull an object out of Naota's head]
Haruko Hey, I didn't know boys felt like this inside.
Naota Ah. Don't touch me there from behind.
Haruko What are you waiting for? Hurry up and pop it.
Naota If I rush, it won't pop. Go slow.
Kamon Nandaba Ah, your brother is away, so she's sinking your fangs into you, Naota. Fondling around, fooling around! Fooly Cooly!
Kamon Nandaba [pause]
Kamon Nandaba What's Fooly Cooly?
Naota Nandaba How should I know? I'm still in grade school.
Naota [Naota 'lets go' of his powers as the Pirate King just in time not to hurt Haruko, to Haruko:] I love you.
Amarao That high school girl looked kinda sad. Seems like a little kindness might help, but you'd need some maturity to treat her that way.
Haruko They'll have to learn to 'think smooth', I guess!
Haruko Haruhara Ukulele no good! Pu!
Masashi "Pu"?
Eri Ninamori Just don't tell anybody I stayed the night here. People might start saying things if they know.
Naota [drinking a soft drink] Yeah, people will say all kinds of things. Just don't hang out with me for the next couple of days, all right?
Eri Ninamori But tonight is okay, right?
Haruko [after Naota accidentally kisses her, due to his new horn jutting his head up] Yeah, Tak-kun! That's more like it.
Naota No, the horn. It's the horn.
Haruko My first kiss!
Naota Liar. You've done it plenty of times, and you know it.
Eri Ninamori What's really weird... is your ears...
Naota What? You've seen them...?
Eri Ninamori I was told not to touch them, perfect for playing a cat...
Eri Ninamori They're fake.
Amarao Where are my eyebrows? I've gotta find my eyebrows!
Eri Ninamori You're Puss in Boots, the one who tricks the prince. He hides who he really is and pretends to be someone else forever. So in time he becomes that person, so his lie becomes the truth, see? He transcends the mask. Well, don't you get it? That's how he finds happiness. That's pretty good, right?
Haruko Haruhara You're the one I saw first, Takkun.
Amarao When it comes down to it, there are very few people who will swing the bat.
Naota By the time I realized it, I had already swung the bat. My palms still sting. I wonder if Haruko feels like this all the time.
[Haruko laughs gleefully]
Haruko It's Manhattan style, see? Little Prince Curry goes to New York. Mild, for kids.
Naota Uaaahhh, it's spicy, I don't care if it goes to New York!
Haruko Haruhara Native girl must stop!
Mamimi Finally, I think I can forgive all of them after this.
[Amarao and Kitsurubami are examining a hand-shaped structure on a bank of televisions]
Kitsurubami It's... a hand, isn't it?
Amarao It's a hand.
Mamimi You like Haru-san.
Naota How can I like someone who's insane?
Naota What did you do to me?
Haruko CPR. What do you think I did?
Naota That's not what I meant.
Mamimi Did she put her tongue inside?
Amarao Look at that! Medical Mechanica's transporting these monstrosities here to destroy this planet! Ohhh, it's all over. Don't you see what's happening here?
Haruko [picking her nose, nonchalantly] You're such a drama queen, figure it out.
Amarao You're the one who caused all this.
Haruko I don't CARE, you got it?
Amarao Your guitar's not up to it. That's it.
Haruko YOU are a million years under-evolved, primitive monkey!
Amarao That's discriminatory language used against underdeveloped planets.
[a giant satelite bomb is headed towards the city]
Mamimi If that thing hits, do you think we'll have school tomorrow?
Haruko [protecting Kitsurubami from shooting at Canti] CYBORG, MY BUTT!
Amarao [to Haruko] This is insane! You're doing exactly what Medical Mechanica wants! They're flattening planets all over the galaxy... smoothing out the wrinkles so you can't think! Even the Pirate King has been captured! They're using him to lure you in! It's over! IT'S ALL OVER!
Haruko I said I don't CARE about any of that. I just want Atomsk, that's all. I don't care what happens to this planet. They'll have to learn to 'think smooth', I guess!
Amarao [Naota has just emerged from Canti's head, glowing bright red] The kid? Did he do it? HE GOT THE POWERS OF THE PIRATE KING! ATOMSK!
Haruko [suddenly enraged, gritting her teeth] Ta-kun, you can't DO THAT! That power's MINE!
Amarao She's just as bad as Medical Mechanica! You're not going to get what you want from her! FIGHT BACK, TAKE HER OUT!
Haruko I lost him again because of you, Ta-kun, we couldn't pull it off. You wanna come along?
[pauses]
Haruko 'Know what? Forget it. 'Cause you're still a kid, Ta-kun. Save it for next time.
[Mamimi is scared and calling for Naota's brother, over and over]
Naota Don't call my brother! I'm the one whose here! Hey, look at me! I'm the one whose gonna save you! Canti!
[Canti comes down out of the sky]
Naota Now listen, my name is Naota. Don't EVER call me Ta-kun again!
Mamimi Samejima Ta-kun!
