NaotaWhen you're in a town like this all covered with smoke, you forget that there's a world outside. Nothing amazing happens here. And you get used to that, used to a world where everything is ordinary. Every day we spend here is like a whole lifetime of dying slowly. But now Haruko is here. That's how I know there really is a world outside.
NaotaNothing amazing ever happens here.
HarukoIt takes an idiot to do cool things. That's why it's cool.
NaotaMy brother, I mean - how much do you like him?
MamimiIt's hard.
NaotaYou saw the sign at our bakery, that bread's old.
Mamimi...Watermelon.
NaotaHuh?
MamimiOr like a panda with a mean face, or like sandals with pressure points drawn on them, or the smell of a blackboard eraser, or a Sunday morning where you wake up and it's raining. Well, I like him more than hard bread.
Naota NandabaThose... eyebrows.
AmaraoWhat about the eyebrows?
Naota NandabaNothing.
HarukoPlease don't tell people our bakery's motorbike ran you over.
MamimiI saw God the other day, by the river on a rainy afternoon. He helped a kitten that was left all alone. It's a God that only I can see. A black winged angel that came down from the heavens just for me.
[Ninamori watches Canti eat curry]
Eri NinamoriWhy is that thing eating? What is it anyway?
Kamon NandabaThat's just our TV.
[Canti gets up]
Eri NinamoriWhy is it walking?
Kamon NandabaWell, uh, it must be a TV-Walkman.
Eri NinamoriSony brand?
[Haruko is trying to pull an object out of Naota's head]
HarukoHey, I didn't know boys felt like this inside.
NaotaAh. Don't touch me there from behind.
HarukoWhat are you waiting for? Hurry up and pop it.
NaotaIf I rush, it won't pop. Go slow.
Kamon NandabaAh, your brother is away, so she's sinking your fangs into you, Naota. Fondling around, fooling around! Fooly Cooly!
Kamon Nandaba[pause]
Kamon NandabaWhat's Fooly Cooly?
Naota NandabaHow should I know? I'm still in grade school.
Naota[Naota 'lets go' of his powers as the Pirate King just in time not to hurt Haruko, to Haruko:] I love you.
AmaraoThat high school girl looked kinda sad. Seems like a little kindness might help, but you'd need some maturity to treat her that way.
HarukoThey'll have to learn to 'think smooth', I guess!
Haruko HaruharaUkulele no good! Pu!
Masashi"Pu"?
Eri NinamoriJust don't tell anybody I stayed the night here. People might start saying things if they know.
Naota[drinking a soft drink] Yeah, people will say all kinds of things. Just don't hang out with me for the next couple of days, all right?
Eri NinamoriBut tonight is okay, right?
Haruko[after Naota accidentally kisses her, due to his new horn jutting his head up] Yeah, Tak-kun! That's more like it.
NaotaLiar. You've done it plenty of times, and you know it.
Eri NinamoriWhat's really weird... is your ears...
NaotaWhat? You've seen them...?
Eri NinamoriI was told not to touch them, perfect for playing a cat...
Eri NinamoriThey're fake.
AmaraoWhere are my eyebrows? I've gotta find my eyebrows!
Eri NinamoriYou're Puss in Boots, the one who tricks the prince. He hides who he really is and pretends to be someone else forever. So in time he becomes that person, so his lie becomes the truth, see? He transcends the mask. Well, don't you get it? That's how he finds happiness. That's pretty good, right?
Haruko HaruharaYou're the one I saw first, Takkun.
AmaraoWhen it comes down to it, there are very few people who will swing the bat.
NaotaBy the time I realized it, I had already swung the bat. My palms still sting. I wonder if Haruko feels like this all the time.
[Haruko laughs gleefully]
HarukoIt's Manhattan style, see? Little Prince Curry goes to New York. Mild, for kids.
NaotaUaaahhh, it's spicy, I don't care if it goes to New York!
Haruko HaruharaNative girl must stop!
MamimiFinally, I think I can forgive all of them after this.
[Amarao and Kitsurubami are examining a hand-shaped structure on a bank of televisions]
HarukoYOU are a million years under-evolved, primitive monkey!
AmaraoThat's discriminatory language used against underdeveloped planets.
[a giant satelite bomb is headed towards the city]
MamimiIf that thing hits, do you think we'll have school tomorrow?
Haruko[protecting Kitsurubami from shooting at Canti] CYBORG, MY BUTT!
Amarao[to Haruko] This is insane! You're doing exactly what Medical Mechanica wants! They're flattening planets all over the galaxy... smoothing out the wrinkles so you can't think! Even the Pirate King has been captured! They're using him to lure you in! It's over! IT'S ALL OVER!
I said I don't CARE about any of that. I just want Atomsk, that's all. I don't care what happens to this planet. They'll have to learn to 'think smooth', I guess!
Amarao[Naota has just emerged from Canti's head, glowing bright red] The kid? Did he do it? HE GOT THE POWERS OF THE PIRATE KING! ATOMSK!
Haruko[suddenly enraged, gritting her teeth] Ta-kun, you can't DO THAT! That power's MINE!
AmaraoShe's just as bad as Medical Mechanica! You're not going to get what you want from her! FIGHT BACK, TAKE HER OUT!
HarukoI lost him again because of you, Ta-kun, we couldn't pull it off. You wanna come along?
[pauses]
Haruko'Know what? Forget it. 'Cause you're still a kid, Ta-kun. Save it for next time.
[Mamimi is scared and calling for Naota's brother, over and over]
NaotaDon't call my brother! I'm the one whose here! Hey, look at me! I'm the one whose gonna save you! Canti!
[Canti comes down out of the sky]
NaotaNow listen, my name is Naota. Don't EVER call me Ta-kun again!