TV Shows
American Pickers
Quotes
American Pickers quotes
[first lines]
Mike Wolfe
I'm Mike Wolfe.
Frank Fritz
And I'm Frank Fritz.
Mike Wolfe
And we're pickers.
Frank Fritz
We travel the back roads of America looking for rusty gold. We're looking for amazing things buried in people's garages and barns.
Mike Wolfe
What most people see as junk, we see as dollar signs.
Frank Fritz
We'll buy anything we think we can make a buck on.
Mike Wolfe
Each item we pick has a history all its own. And the people we meet? Well, they're a breed all their own. We make a living telling the history of America... one piece at a time.
