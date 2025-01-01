Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows American Pickers Quotes

American Pickers quotes

[first lines]
Mike Wolfe I'm Mike Wolfe.
Frank Fritz And I'm Frank Fritz.
Mike Wolfe And we're pickers.
Frank Fritz We travel the back roads of America looking for rusty gold. We're looking for amazing things buried in people's garages and barns.
Mike Wolfe What most people see as junk, we see as dollar signs.
Frank Fritz We'll buy anything we think we can make a buck on.
Mike Wolfe Each item we pick has a history all its own. And the people we meet? Well, they're a breed all their own. We make a living telling the history of America... one piece at a time.
