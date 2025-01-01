Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows DuckTales Quotes

DuckTales quotes

[At Donald's birthday, his candle goes berserk and tries to kill him]
Scrooge McDuck It's a Promethean candle, guaranteed never to go out!
[gets stares]
Scrooge McDuck Did you expect me to buy a new candle for *every* birthday? Do you have any idea what that would cost, at my age?
Scrooge McDuck I'm back!
