Regular Show
Quotes
Regular Show quotes
Pops
Good show! Jolly good show!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Rigby
Rigby, Mordecai: Oooooooohhhh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Benson
Do it or you're fired!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Rigby
Stop talking!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Muscle Man
[repeated] My mom!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sam Marin
William Salyers
