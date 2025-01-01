Mitch Bruckner
[shoots Devlin in the shoulder] Was that the shoulder she cried on?
[shoots him in the other shoulder]
Mitch Bruckner
Or that one?
Mitch Bruckner
[frantically shooting at a now undead Devlin Cates to no effect] I Killed You Goddamit I FUCKING KILLED YOU
[flees as a grinning Cates follows hot on his heels]
Mitch Bruckner
[last lines]
Mitch Bruckner
[as he is buried alive] No I'm Not Dead... What Are You Doing?
[voice becomes muffled by all the dirt in his mouth]
Mitch Bruckner
Don't... Don't
[as he is pushed down into the ground]
Mitch Bruckner
NNNOOOOAAAA