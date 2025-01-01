Menu
Tales from the Crypt Quotes

Tales from the Crypt quotes

Crypt Keeper [after cutting someone's ear off with a pair of scissors] Shave and a haircut, two bits!
[laughs hysterically]
Crypt Keeper Heads, I win. Tails, you *ooze*!
[last lines]
Dr. Carl Fairbanks [coroners are doing his post-mortem unaware his brain and senses are still alive] Ah... here it is at last... my autopsy... goddamnit Martin... you were right... you were right about it all... except for one thing... the sense of touch it isn't the first sense to go IT'S THE LAST!
[last lines]
Earl Raymond Digs [to an approaching vulture] No I'm Not Dead... I'M NOT DEAD
Mitch Bruckner [shoots Devlin in the shoulder] Was that the shoulder she cried on?
[shoots him in the other shoulder]
Mitch Bruckner Or that one?
Mitch Bruckner [frantically shooting at a now undead Devlin Cates to no effect] I Killed You Goddamit I FUCKING KILLED YOU
[flees as a grinning Cates follows hot on his heels]
Mitch Bruckner [last lines]
Mitch Bruckner [as he is buried alive] No I'm Not Dead... What Are You Doing?
[voice becomes muffled by all the dirt in his mouth]
Mitch Bruckner Don't... Don't
[as he is pushed down into the ground]
Mitch Bruckner NNNOOOOAAAA
Mitch Bruckner "Thou Shall Not Covet My Neighbor's Wife"
Devlin Cates She's not your wife
Mitch Bruckner She will be
Devlin Cates what about "Thou Shall Not Kill"?
Mitch Bruckner [thinks about it then shrugs] Fuck It
[last lines]
Luden Sandelton [as the soap his wife is using starts melting her skin] There are over a dozen kinds of acids in animal parts including hydrochloric acid... Think about it... Would you want the stuff to digest the food in your stomach... To be the same stuff you use on your face?
[last lines]
Bobby Thornberry [now undead] Like The Bible Says Uncle; "Blood Is Thicker Than Water"
[advances on his now crippled uncle with a meat cleaver]
