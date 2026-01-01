Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ispytanie ognem Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Ispytanie ognem

  • Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
  • East Timor

Filming Dates

  • June 2005 - September 2005
