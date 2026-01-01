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Kinoafisha
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We Bare Bears
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best International
Winner
Best International
Winner
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