Carl Today, I found something that has never been seen before in the history of the world... a half-eaten Krunchy Kreme jelly donut!

[all gasp]

Sheen But they're 100% irresistible! No-one cannot finish one!

Miss Fowl I'm afraid I know someone who could. An old student of mine, Finbarr Calamitous. He was a brilliant boy but he could never finish anything, not even sentences, that's why I failed him. And he was bad.

Nick Like me?

Miss Fowl No, you're bad in the new sense, meaning good. Finbarr was bad in the old sense. He disappeared one day after not finishing his lunch. I wonder why he has returned... Carl!

[Carl has eaten the rest of the donut]