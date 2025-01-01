Jimmy
[Sheen, Cindy, and Carl are sampling Jimmy's Book Gum]
Sheen
Tastes fishy. Call me Ishmael. Starbuck, it's the great white whale. I'll get you, Moby Dick!
Cindy
Give me that. Tastes like fried chicken.
[southern accent]
Cindy
Oh, Ashley. Oh, Rhett. I don't know nothing about birthin' no baby.
Carl
Mmm, William Shakespeare.
Jimmy
That might be a little strong for you, Carl.
Carl
[English accent] But soft, what light through yonder window breaks? It is the East and Juliet is the sun. See how she rests her cheek upon her hand? Oh, were I a glove upon that hands, that I may touch that cheek.
[Sheen nervously takes a step away from Carl]