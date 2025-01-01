Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Quotes

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius quotes

Carl Hey Jimmy, I thought we weren't supposed to like girls.
Jimmy [Lovestruck] We don't. Betty is a woman.
Jimmy I love you, but I'm supposed to hate you.
Cindy What? Neutron, you are so dead!
Jimmy We found the lost tomb.
Cindy Shouldn't we call National Geographic or Harvard?
Libby Or Harrison Ford?
Cindy You just can't accept the fact that my plan is better than yours.
Jimmy Is not!
Cindy Is so!
Jimmy Is not!
Cindy Is so
Carl [screaming] STOP IT! STOP IT! CAN'T YOU SEE THIS CONSTANT FIGHTING IS TEARING US ALL APART?
[pause]
Sheen [laughing] That was cool, Carl. I really believed you for a second.
Sheen Hey guys! I think I found a bathroom! It smells like a bathroom!
[Holds nose]
Sheen I wish I had one of those deodorizers you hang in the car for the rear-view mirror.
Carl [Takes out deodorizers] Lemon or strawberry?
Sheen Thanks Carl.Hey! How come you carry those around with you?
Carl 'Cause.
[Sheen and Carl are playing a board game]
Sheen Seven. Your llama falls into a mud pit.
Carl Sheen! There are no mud pits in "Llama's Day Out".
Sheen Maybe *that* explains why I'm having no fun.
[watching Jimmy's TV show]
Hugh Look at our little Jimbo. The camera loves him.
[things go wrong on Jimmy's show]
Hugh My mistake. The camera only likes him as a friend.
Jimmy [Sheen, Cindy, and Carl are sampling Jimmy's Book Gum]
Sheen Tastes fishy. Call me Ishmael. Starbuck, it's the great white whale. I'll get you, Moby Dick!
Cindy Give me that. Tastes like fried chicken.
[southern accent]
Cindy Oh, Ashley. Oh, Rhett. I don't know nothing about birthin' no baby.
Carl Mmm, William Shakespeare.
Jimmy That might be a little strong for you, Carl.
Carl [English accent] But soft, what light through yonder window breaks? It is the East and Juliet is the sun. See how she rests her cheek upon her hand? Oh, were I a glove upon that hands, that I may touch that cheek.
[Sheen nervously takes a step away from Carl]
[repeated line]
Sheen Aha! I don't get it.
[Hugh is playing with Brobot]
Hugh I got your nose. (It comes off) I really do... Here's 5 bucks.
[Jimmy and Cindy have switched bodies and are taking a pop quiz]
Cindy The ant is a member of the vegetable family
Jimmy Name the planets: Farkle, Gubgub...
[Later]
Miss Fowl I would like an explanation for the two abominable grades
Cindy There's a perfect explanation. I, Jimmy Neutron, am a gabble-headed dipstick.
Jimmy But not as big a dipstick as you are, Miss Fowl. And if I don't get a month's worth of detentions for this, you're even dumber than you look.
Cindy Well, how many detentions is *this* worth, Miss Foul-breath?
[Cindy kicks papers on Miss Fowl's desk]
[Repeated line]
Jimmy Think. THINK.
[the inside of Jimmy's brain is shown]
Jimmy Brain blast!
Carl We saw a ghost, and it has Jimmy!
Cindy Good. It can keep him.
Sheen You really have some anger issues, don't you?
[Jimmy is struck by lightning over the phone]
Carl Jimmy! Are you okay? If you can hear me, give me the answers to 5a through 11c. You know, just so I know you're OK.
[Cindy watches Jimmy and Betty dance]
Cindy I wouldn't dance with Nerdtron if he was the last boy on earth.
Sheen Methinks the lady doth protest too much.
Cindy *Methinks* you better button your yap before I button it for you!
[a button appears on Sheen's mouth]
Class [singing to the tune of "Yankee Doodle"] Oh, Jimmy Neutron, you are great/ and so beyond compare-o./ The rest of us aren't even fit/ to wash your underwear-o.
Miss Fowl It has come to my attention that some of our candidates are guilty of bribery, blackmail and... murder!
[audience gasps]
Miss Fowl Oh, sorry. Did I say murder? I meant operating a zeppelin on school grounds.
Jimmy [Jimmy had to kiss Cindy to escape from Carl's dream] Uh, Carl, you won't tell anybody about that awful desperate thing I did to wake you up?
Carl Sure thing, Jimmy.
Cindy [barging into Jimmy's kitchen] Not even in *his* dreams, Neutron!
[slaps Jimmy]
Jimmy Okay, Sheen. All you have to do is press the buttons...
Sheen Got it!
Jimmy I'm not done. Press the buttons one at a time...
Sheen Got it!
Jimmy I'm not done! Press the buttons one at a time when they light up.
[Sheen says nothing]
Jimmy I'm done.
Sheen Got it!
Carl Today, I found something that has never been seen before in the history of the world... a half-eaten Krunchy Kreme jelly donut!
[all gasp]
Sheen But they're 100% irresistible! No-one cannot finish one!
Miss Fowl I'm afraid I know someone who could. An old student of mine, Finbarr Calamitous. He was a brilliant boy but he could never finish anything, not even sentences, that's why I failed him. And he was bad.
Nick Like me?
Miss Fowl No, you're bad in the new sense, meaning good. Finbarr was bad in the old sense. He disappeared one day after not finishing his lunch. I wonder why he has returned... Carl!
[Carl has eaten the rest of the donut]
Carl What? I don't know!
Cindy Your sick patch dissolved into my skin, Nerdtron!
Sheen Jimmy, your patch pulled a Houdini.
Libby Cure me, or suffer the consequences.
Carl I don't want to be a bubble boy!
Cindy So, do we have to refer to you as Queen Libby?
Libby No. "Your mighty fine royal fabulousness" will do.
[Jimmy and Cindy go to Retroland]
Jimmy I am not having fun.
Cindy Neither am I, Nerdtron.
Jimmy Want some gum?
Cindy NO!
Sheen You know what they say. Lies are just friends you haven't met.
Nick We have to what?
Sheen You heard him. We have to make our teacher toss the lunch monkey. We need a bucket, an umbrella, and whatever they were serving for lunch in the cafeteria last Thursday.
Crowd (In unison) You were right and we were wrong.
Jimmy Thanks. A healthy skepticism is the sign of... Say it again.
Crowd (In unison) You were right and we were wrong.
Jimmy Now in French.
[Crowd repeats in French]
Jimmy Now in Chinese.
[Crowd mutters in confusion]
Calamitous May I use your...
Sam Melnick Telephone? Teeth whitening kit? Restroom?
Calamitous Restroom!
Sam Melnick No. It's for paying customers only.
Calamitous All right. I'll have a chocolate...
Sam Melnick Sundae? Rumball? Milkshake?
[Jimmy and Officer Tubbs enter]
Jimmy Officer Tubbs, man that bathroom.
Officer Tubbs Thanks. Don't mind if I do.
Jimmy Sometimes it's a burden to be such a genius.
Sheen I know what you mean. That's why I decided early on to sabotage my highly scientific brain with cartoons and sugar.
[In Carl's dream]
Jimmy I have to prove to Carl he's dreaming.
Cindy I washed your brain, but I had trouble getting the think stains out.
[Jimmy kisses Cindy]
Carl Jimmy kissing Cindy? I must be dreaming.
[later, out of the dream]
Cindy Not even in HIS dreams, Neutron!
[Cindy slaps Jimmy]
Sheen Remember, this game is for mature players only, so act even more maturer than we usuallly do. I'll try to grow a mustache.
Jimmy My dad's over 18. I'll act like him.
[approaches counter and imitates Hugh]
Jimmy Well, howdy there, clerky-clerkotron.
Clerk Beat it. This game is for mature players only due to violence, exaggerated mayhem, and old-lady kicking.
Sheen THAT'S NOT FAIR! I demand my constipational rights!
[the boys are thrown out of the store]
[Hugh and Jimmy leave on a camping trip]
Judy Alone at last. Come on, Goddard, let's break out the cookie dough and watch gladiator movies.
Sheen Can I say it, Jimmy?
Jimmy Sure, go ahead.
Sheen Atomic Batteries to power, turbines to speed, and kick it, baby!
Jimmy Say it right.
Sheen Lift off.
Jimmy Much better.
Cindy [In Jimmy's body] Oh,yeah like I would really want to invent a tiolet in a briefcase!
Jimmy [In Cindy's body] Hey,that could have been an excellent relief to the traveling business man!
Military Staff Sir, we have reports of a 50-foot woman downtown!
Military General Thanks, but I'm looking for someone shorter, who enjoys walks in the park...
Military Staff [interrupting] She's not looking for a date, sir. She's terrorizing the town!
Military General Is there a difference? Okay, then, call in the military!
Military Staff We are the military, sir.
Military General Whoa, we got here fast!
Sheen This year's play is "Macbeth in Space". What's that about?
Carl Some guy with a girl's last name.
Ike Principal Willoughby said it was written by a guy named William Shakespeare.
Oleander Isn't he the janitor?
Jimmy Wait a minute. If you can't finish anything, how did you finish that robot?
Calamitous Who says it's finished. I never put in a bathroom. Speaking of which...
Sheen Medulla oblongata. I don't know what it means, but I love it.
[warrior voice]
Sheen Back, or I will slay you with my medulla oblongata!
Cindy You turned your own grandmother into a baby?
Jimmy I have a loophole... I mean, explanation. It could have happened to anyone with a genius IQ and access to unstable chemicals.
Hugh I am Man, the pointy tip of the food chain! Gaze upon my opposable thumbs and tremble!
Junkman Oh, Mommy. I could never put a price on you... so I sold you to the highest bidder.
Carl [backstage, just before the curtain opens] Hey, Jimmy, I just found out that the play Macbeth has a curse and you're not supposed to say Macbeth cause if you say Macbeth bad things happen cause you said Macbeth and we've been saying Macbeth a lot and congratulations on getting the part of Macbeth.
[gasps in sudden realization]
Carl I said *Macbeth*!
Jimmy [Sheen is slicing up a recently defeated lima bean monster] Fortunately, as all bean farmers know, phaseolus lunatus perishes when exposed to dry air and overly-nitrogenous soil.
Carl But you hit it with a hammer.
Libby If you're asteroid inspectors, then let's see your badges!
[the aliens blast them with laser weapons]
Sheen Uh, Libby, I don't think they need no stinkin' badges.
Sheen Why is this day unlike any other, you may ask? Because I brought a new Ultra-Lord action figure!
Cindy So? You always bring one of those, Ultra-Loser.
Sheen Mock if you must, O Maiden of Wrongness, for this is the Ultra-Lord Action Figure #3 with factory gender error.
Ultra-Lord [in girl voice] Like, will I wear this dress to the prom?
Carl This reminds me of the story of the boy who cried llama.
Sheen Wolf.
Carl [alarmed] Where?
[Jimmy's pants disappear, leaving him in his underwear]
Cindy [laughing] I see London, I see France!
Carl You've got really good eyesight.
Jimmy Bring my screwdriver and my special CD of town-saving music.
Nick Get out of my way, Shine.
Sheen SHEEN.
Hugh Watch me shot-put this potato.
Judy Oh, ooh, be careful!
[Hugh throws the potato out the window]
Man Ow! My eye!
[Carl and Sheen see Prof. Calamitous enter the Candy Bar]
Carl Sheen. It's the perp!
Sheen Hey, yeah. You wrestle him to the ground and cuff him, and I'll watch.
Carl Why do you get to watch?
[Jimmy feeds the Willie Loman 3000 too much book gum]
Willy Loman 3000 Once upon a time... It was the best of times, It was the worst of times... Elementary, my dear Watson... Hop on Pop... You're a sor-sor-sor-sorcerer, Harry... Danger, Jimmy Neutron... Dangerdangerdangerdangerdangerdanger...
[shuts down]
[Thomas Edison appears in Jimmy's Time Pincher]
Edison That Henry Ford is such a knucklehead... Where am I? Who took my iced tea?
Jimmy Get ready for the time pincher's maiden voyage.
Sheen You're bringing a girl with us?
Sheen Poem? I thought we had to do an interpretive dance!
Carl No, that's Thursday.
Terry Finster Is that pie plate talking to me?
[Jimmy has made himself stupid]
Jimmy You guys wanna see My loopy dance? I'm loopy, I'm loopy, I'm loopy loopy loopy.
Carl Normal Jimmy seems kinda stupid.
Sheen Yeah, he's really messed up. I like him!
Carl Me too! Let's keep him.
Willy Loman 3000 Hey-hey-hey, y-you look like a couple of intelligent young men.
Carl Na-hah, it's just the glasses.
Jimmy I present to you the greatest thing your eyes have ever beheld.
Carl A llama?
Jimmy No.
Carl A baby llama?
Jimmy No.
Carl A baby llama with a hat?
Jimmy No!
Cindy An invention of yours that actually works?
Jimmy No... I mean, yes!
Nanobot #2 I want to do it!
Nanobot #1 It's the captian's job.
Nanobot #2 Sometimes the stewardess gets to talk.
Nanobot #1 Get me some tea and a pillow and we'll discuss it.
[Cindy and Jimmy have swapped bodies]
Nick [to Jimmy] So, do you want to go to the concert, Cindy?
Jimmy I wouldn't go with you if you were the last boy on Earth. That's how stuck-up I am.
Cindy She doesn't mean that!
Nick [sees Jimmy dressed like Sherlock Holmes] Nice duds, dude. You lose a bet?
Sheen If I win this election, you can be my first lady.
Libby Get a life.
[Cindy and Libby are having a yard sale]
Cindy What's the take?
Libby We're about $1.23 away from sharing an enchila-burrito from Taco Horn.
Jimmy These walls are lined with 3 feet of lead. No one's voice could possibly...
Sheen [from outside] JIMMY! LET ME IN!
Miss Fowl Jimmy and Cindy will work together on their projects.
[everyone gasps as thunder rumbles]
Miss Fowl Wow, that new school bell is a real waker-upper.
Hugh I just love our nine billion channel alien cable line-up!
Grandma Neutron And after they finished cleaning out my ears, there was enough wax to open a candle shop. And then they found this hair that they think could go straight to my foot.
[pulls ear and lifts foot]
Jet Fusion So, Beautiful, what's a beautiful girl like you doing with an evil dirtbag like Professor Calamitous?
Beautiful Gorgeous He's my father.
Jet Fusion [grunts in frustration] D'oh!
Jimmy [on the phone] Cindy, whatcha doin?
Cindy Neutron! Well after we hang up I'll be getting an unlisted number!
Grandma Neutron And forget Preparation H. I've made it all the way to Preparation X.
Jimmy We gotta stop them before they reach Mount Incredibly Unstable! It's incredibly unstable!
Sheen Where do they get this stuff?
Sheen Jimmy, I really have to go to the bathroom! All I see is sand, and I'm not a cat.
Jimmy I give you the Brain Drain 8000. The same dumbing down technology used by top radio personalities.
Commander Baker This is a dangerous mission. You may not come back alive.
Jimmy Can I get out of school?
Carl Not that fresh air and ticks in your sleeping bag isn't fun, but why do we have to go camping with you, Jimmy?
Jimmy Because if you don't, I'll be forced to publish these high-definition photos of you two playing with Pomono Beach Debbie Dolls.
Sheen Pomono Beach Debbie is an action figure. She posesses special powers that can defeat any adversary... except Ultra Lord, of course.
Carl I like the pretty bathing suits.
Giggles the Clown [to Jimmy] Can you teach me to get my hair in that ridiculous shape?
Hugh [On parenting] I find that it helps to set limits, like, "No time travel on school nights", or, "No teleporting your mother".
Sheen Am I the only real man left?
Libby If by "man" you mean "doofus".
Calamitous My, aren't we the smart one. But not smart enough to fall into my... um... it starts with a T.
Jimmy Trap?
Calamitous Yes! And now you will be my scientific slave. You will finish my... um... um...
Jimmy Sentences?
Calamitous No! My, um...
Jimmy Inventions?
Calamitous Inventions! Finish my inventions. And with them I shall take over the... um...
Jimmy Universe?
Calamitous Um... smaller.
Jimmy The town of Retroville?
Calamitous And all those fools who laughed at me. They called me "Half-done" and "Never-finish", which weren't very good nicknames, but they stung just the same.
Edison [seeing the light bulb on Jimmy's lab] And where did you get that? Where I come from that's copyright infringement. Copyright infringement!
Jimmy [thinking that the junkman is coming back for them, he picks up a pipe for a weapon] I'm not going down without a fight.
[Brobot appears]
Brobot Hi, Jimmy!
Jimmy Brobot?
Sheen Let's hit him anyways. He's the one who got us into this mess.
Brobot Now will you help me find my parents?
Sheen Well Brobot, that would be the "right thing" to do, but the "smart thing" to do would be find Jimmy's rocket, go home, and CALL IT A DAY!
Jimmy Don't couples usually go on second honeymoons?
Judy We had one of those, but thanks to a certain boy genius and his Forget-O-Blaster, we have lost all memory of it.
Jimmy Oh, yeah.
Judy As well as the fifth year of our marriage.
Hugh I wish I could remember that year. Do you think I had pie?
[Jimmy has turned his grandmother into a baby]
Man Did that baby just talk?
Jimmy No, of course not. Everyone knows babies can't talk.
Grandma Neutron That's right, cause if we did, the Videotubbies would be cancelled so fast it would make their head aerials spin.
