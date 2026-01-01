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Carolyn Lawrence
Carolyn Lawrence Carolyn Lawrence
Kinoafisha Persons Carolyn Lawrence

Carolyn Lawrence

Carolyn Lawrence

Date of Birth
13 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

SpongeBob SquarePants 8.1
SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)
Moral Orel 8.0
Moral Orel (2005)
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 7.2
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

Filmography

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants 6.6
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Plankton: The Movie 5.6
Plankton: The Movie Plankton! The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie 4.2
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Patrick Star Show 3.5
The Patrick Star Show
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2021, USA
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years 3.4
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Comedy, Children's 2021, USA
SpongeBob SquarePants 3 5.9
SpongeBob SquarePants 3 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA / South Korea
Watch trailer
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water 6
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Moral Orel 8
Moral Orel
Comedy 2005, USA
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