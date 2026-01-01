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About
Filmography
Carolyn Lawrence
Carolyn Lawrence
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carolyn Lawrence
Carolyn Lawrence
Carolyn Lawrence
Date of Birth
13 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.1
SpongeBob SquarePants
(1999)
8.0
Moral Orel
(2005)
7.2
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
(2004)
Filmography
6.6
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Plankton: The Movie
Plankton! The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
The Patrick Star Show
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2021, USA
3.4
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Comedy, Children's
2021, USA
5.9
SpongeBob SquarePants 3
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
2020, USA / South Korea
Watch trailer
6
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8
Moral Orel
Comedy
2005, USA
Show more
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