Kinoafisha TV Shows Shaman King Quotes

Shaman King quotes

Len Tao Your friend thinks he can win the prize crown, but he has no hope whatsoever. He is a mere shadow of a true shaman and he will be the first in a long line to perish in my hands.
Morty [thinking] Step awaaaay from the psycho...
Haro Haro, Faust VIII I'm Faust Vll, your opponent. Please be gentle.
Haro Haro, Faust VIII You've got guts, Morty, that's for sure. Now let's see what kind of heart you have!
Haro Haro, Faust VIII It's okay. There's no pain.
[something snaps inside Morty]
Haro Haro, Faust VIII Oops!
[grins maniacally at Yoh]
Haro Haro, Faust VIII I'm sorry.
Haro Haro, Faust VIII How rude! You knocked his block off, and you didn't even have the courtesy to yell 'Heads up'!
Haro Haro, Faust VIII And now it's time for formal introductions. Eliza, my darling, meet Yoh Asakura. Yoh Asakura, meet your doom!
[opening narration of the first episode, as a horn blows into the distance]
Morty That was the sound of the last train back to my house. And once again, I missed it. Our English class always gets out late on Tuesdays, so I have to walk home. But that's OK, because I like English. And the walk home's not so bad. Usually.
[Yoh is unconscious in the hospital after his first fight with Len Tao]
Amidamaru I will stay by your side, my friend. Know that I am here, and that I am sorry. I am sorry that... I failed you. After waiting 600 years I made a beginner's mistake. I underestimated my enemy.
