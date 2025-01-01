Menu
[repeated season one introduction to episode recap]
Stephen Jameson
[V.O] My name is Stephen Jameson. I am one of the Tomorrow People, the next step in human evolution. They call our powers the three Ts: telepathy...
Cara Coburn
[telepathically] Stephen?
Stephen Jameson
[V.O] Telekinesis, and teleportation. There is a shadow war going on between us and Ultra...
[Jedikiah fires at John]
Stephen Jameson
NO!
[Stephen stops time around the Tomorrow People]
Stephen Jameson
[V.O] ... A secret organization that hunts us. The only way to keep my species from going extinct is to find my father, and the only way to do that is by working for the enemy.
