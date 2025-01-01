Menu
The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles Quotes

The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles quotes

Man You boys look like you crawled through hell on your bellies.
Indiana Jones We didn't crawl.
Pablo Picasso I love this town!
[Indy is dangling from the basket of a hot air balloon while flying over an African camp full of angry German soldiers]
Frederick Selous [calling up to him] You were supposed to meet us back at the wagon!
Indiana Jones I GOT SIDETRACKED!
[repeated line]
Remy My poor Suzette! She will never see me again!
