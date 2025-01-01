Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles
Quotes
The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Man
You boys look like you crawled through hell on your bellies.
Indiana Jones
We didn't crawl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pablo Picasso
I love this town!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Indy is dangling from the basket of a hot air balloon while flying over an African camp full of angry German soldiers]
Frederick Selous
[calling up to him] You were supposed to meet us back at the wagon!
Indiana Jones
I GOT SIDETRACKED!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Remy
My poor Suzette! She will never see me again!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Danny Webb
Paul Freeman
Sean Patrick Flanery
Ronny Coutteure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree