Thug So... I'm... I think I want it in missionary? I think? Well...

Belle Are you nervous?

Thug Yeah.

Belle Don't be. Spit it out your desires. Be free. I'm all yours tonight. Do me what you want.

Thug Allright. I want to fuck you with my fat cock until you cum. I wanna put a dynamite to your pussy and make you explode with orgasm! I wanna fuck you from behind and eat your shit! I want you to suck my cock...