Kinoafisha TV Shows Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Quotes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles quotes

Michaelangelo Cowabunga.
Raphael I smell smoke.
Donatello I smell gas.
Raphael Mikey.
Donatello Not that kind of gas.
Raphael We'll go down fighting.
Michaelangelo I don't really want to go down at all.
April O'Neil I feel like I've gone from happily single to mother of four over night.
Splinter Tell me about it.
[Leonardo, Michaelangelo and Donatello arrive]
Casey Jones Friends of yours?
Raphael Brothers actually
Casey Jones I can see the family resemblance.
Michaelangelo I'm the pretty one.
Donatello I was thinking that the Shredder had a bigger hand in our lives than we know. Without the Shredder, we'd all still be pet turtles in a glass jar right now.
Michaelangelo [Imitating Gary Coleman] What you talkin' 'bout, Willis?
Donatello Well, allow me to explain: As you all may recall, we got mutated by that strange ooze when we were only babies.
Splinter I remember it as if it were yesterday. You were all so cute.
Donatello The ooze that mutated us came from the TCRI building, right? And, why did the TCRI building even exist? Because the Utroms were trying to build their Transmat so they could go home. And why did the Utroms need to go home?
Michaelangelo Because they were late for dinner?
Donatello No, because an evil prisoner they were transporting across the galaxy sabotaged their starship, causing them to crash land on Earth centuries ago. And they've been trapped here ever since. And who was this evil prisoner that caused the Utroms so much trouble? He was in fact... Drumroll please.
[Drumroll]
Donatello He was in fact... The Shredder! Ergo, the Shredder had a direct hand in our creation. See what I mean?
Raphael I think I speak for everyone when I say, "No".
Michaelangelo Ladies and mutants, how NOT to tell our origin story.
Michaelangelo It's quiet. A little too quiet. Always wanted to say that.
Donatello Listen, if the Shredder hadn't have made the Utroms crash in the first place, then they never would have developed the ooze, and if they never developed the ooze, we'd never have been mutated. And if we'd never been mutated, we'd all be eating fish flakes in some kid's acquarium right now.
Michaelangelo Wow. That's really deep.
Splinter Attacking a wounded soldier. You have no honor.
Shredder I fight to win.
Donatello Been there, done that.
Raphael Then go there and do it again.
[Baxter Stockman gets up after being defeated several times]
Leonardo What do we have to do to stop this guy?
Shredder I have asked myself that question many times.
Criminal What are you?
Raphael I am the Green Vengeance.
Criminal The Green Vengeance? What?
Raphael All right, never mind. Don't like green, huh? How about black and blue?
Utrom We come in peace.
Shredder But you will go in pieces.
[Raphael is watching the news on TV]
Raphael That ticks me off! All the news is bad!
Donatello Raph! Everything ticks you off.
Raphael Not everything!
[pauses for a second]
Raphael Okay, everything.
April O'Neil [Referring to the turtles and Casey] Well, it's definitely a family. But do you think we'll ever be able to teach "the kids" some manners?
Splinter Miss O'Neil, teaching them the ancient art of Ninjitsu was hard enough. I'm afraid even I cannot work miracles.
Michaelangelo A very wise frog once said: "It ain't easy being green."
Leonardo Can you imagine being that alone?
Donatello You know, things may get roughat times, but at least we have each other.
Michaelangelo Yeah, but do we have to have Raph?
Raphael Come here, knucklehead!
Raphael [Splinter has been thrown in the dungeon] I'm gonna go bust him our right now.
Traximus Raphael, that is a rash, foolhardy and extremely dangerous act. Count me in.
Shredder Those who are not with me are against me and I crush anyone who stands against me!
Leonardo We have to keep our wits about us.
Raphael Don't worry, Mikey. You can share mine.
Michaelangelo [annoyed] Oh, so now I'm witless?
Michaelangelo Goodbye, dented manhole cover. Goodbye, home sweet home.
Raphael Hello, cruel world. Come on.
[theme song]
Chorus Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! / Turtles count it off: 1! 2! 3! 4! Turtles! / Mutant chain reaction, turtles! Livin' underground, turtles! / Ninjutsu action, turtles! / It's a shell of a town! Turtles count it off: 1! Live by the code of the martial arts / 2! Never fight unless someone else starts / 3! Always stick together no matter what / 4! If all else fails then it's time to kick butt! / I love bein... I love bein... I love bein' a Turtle! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! / Turtles count it off: 1! 2! 3! 4! Turtles, there's no one better / Turtles, watch out for Shredder! / Turtles, they're like no others / Turtles, those teenage brothers! / 1! 2! 3! 4! 1! 2! 3! 4! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!
Splinter How many times have I told you not to sneak up to the surface?
Michaelangelo This month?
Donatello About 512, Sensai.
[the power goes out so Splinter lights a candle]
Donatello Keep that flame away from Mikey. He just ate a double-chili pizza.
Leonardo I finished you off myself. You can't be alive.
Shredder Ha ha ha. You merely separated my head from my body. A courtesy I will gladly extend to you all, for none of you are leaving here alive.
[Laughs evilly]
Michaelangelo I tried to get out of the way but then the building jumped out and attacked me.
Hamato Yoshi He who lives without honor will end without honor.
Donatello Piece of pie.
Michaelangelo Mmm, piece of pizza pie!
Michaelangelo [Finding April] Can I keep her?
Casey Jones Those things aren't human.
Raphael Well in case you haven't noticed, neither am I.
Michaelangelo What the shell is going on?
Michaelangelo And that's how they defeated "The Thing That Wouldn't Leave".
Raphael Watch out for him, because something that evil always comes back.
Michaelangelo Dude, that was great. How do you come up with those?
Raphael Don't keep recycling the old ones, Mikey. You gotta try and find something new.
Donatello Geez, Master Splinter, now you're backseat Ninja-ing me too.
Michaelangelo They don't call me "Air Mikey" for nothing.
Splinter You should never have tried to face The Shredder alone. He is too powerful.
Donatello You're telling me. I've got bruises that have got bruises.
Leonardo And did you see how The Shredder walked right through that fire?
Michaelangelo Yeah, he's like, "The Shredinator" or something.
Michaelangelo If you'd read comics you'd know the bad guy ALWAYS comes back.
Casey Jones Now that's what I call crashing the party. Lame party, though. No band. I brought drumsticks
[presents two hockey sticks]
Casey Jones Who wants to be the drum?
Hun Who gave you these blades?
Raphael Yo mama.
April O'Neil Don't mind him he's the village idiot.
Casey Jones Hey.
Donatello The elasticity of it's flesh is too resilient.
Michaelangelo And it's really rubbery too.
Leonardo You're a news reporter?
April O'Neil Maybe in another life time.
Leonardo And, even if the Shredder is still out there, no matter what he throws at us, no matter how he messes with our lives, nothing he does will change the most important thing: that we are family.
Michaelangelo Ha ha ha. Leo, that was off the charts on the Sap-O Meter. You been watching way too many after school specials, bro.
Raphael Just eat your S'Mores and keep quiet, Mikey. Leo's got a point.
Splinter I hate to put either one of you at risk, but only a fool ignores fate and the strange gifts it offers.
April O'Neil Well if it's strange gifts you're after, they don't come any stranger than Casey Jones.
Michaelangelo [smells towel] Ahhh, springtime fresh!
[Gen, a humanoid rhino, sees a New Yorker dressed like Rocksteady, the mutant rhino from the '80s cartoon]
Gen I like your style, my friend.
Dr. Chaplin Attention all hands, welcome to China. The floating city of Beijing is dead ahead. Pretty cool, huh?
Karai Stand by, we are approaching Beijing.
Michaelangelo 'Bout time. I really gotta go to the little turtle's room.
Raphael I'll fill you in over dinner.
Michaelangelo Dinner? Now you're talkin' my language.
Raphael What language is that Mikey? Nitwit?
Raphael I just want to apologize for earlier.
Leonardo Okay, who are you and what have you done with our brother Raphael?
[after entering a damp cavern]
Donatello That's some stank.
Michaelangelo Don't look at me, my brother. Remember, he who smelt it, dealt it.
Michaelangelo [after hearing about the Mousers] Boy, I'd sure hate to be a rat in this city. Oh, sorry Master Splinter.
Leonardo Good news, Mike, your DVD collection survived.
Raphael These guys must have some kind of what-do-you-call-it, cloaking device.
Casey Jones Cloaking device? What are they, Klingons?
Casey Jones Thanks, you guys. How can I repay you?
Michaelangelo We accept cash, checks and all major credit cards.
Michaelangelo I feel like I'm in an ugly convention.
Raphael Then you must feel right at home.
Casey Jones Pukebrain.
Raphael Gak face.
Donatello That's one cool-as-shell machine.
Shredder None of you will not leave here alive.
Donatello Here's another fine mess we've gotten ourselves into.
Leonardo Like Master Splinter said, it's not the weapon that's important, it's the Ninja wielding it.
Michaelangelo Cowabunga.
Raphael Mikey, I told you: no more cowabunga.
Little Boy Mom. There's two giant turtles in the bathroom and one of them has got your stockings.
Quarry We've learned to either live off the land or it lives off of us.
April O'Neil You guys can stay as long as you want, so long as you don't block the TV.
Donatello The Gravity Equalizer. Don't leave home without it.
Shredder Like the Phoenix, I have risen from the ashes. And into my fire, you shall fall.
Oroku Saki I do not tolerate failure.
Dr. Baxter Stockman Which is why you'd make a lousy scientist.
Splinter Donatello, your Battle Shell is a marvel of engineering. A true testament to your incredible mechanical skills. And I never want to see it in our home again.
Michaelangelo It's the end of the world as we know it... And I don't feel fine.
Leonardo Are you guys thinking what I'm thinking?
Michaelangelo That a great big serving of Kung Pao Chicken would be really good about now?
Fugitoid Help. I'm being robo-napped.
Casey Jones There's no-one here.
Splinter I think he's right.
April O'Neil There's a first.
Triceraton This event is co-sponsored by Ranzan's Yum-Stuff, makers of the best meat-food-on-a-stick treat on this galaxy or any other.
Leonardo It's getting awful ugly in here.
Raphael Nah, that's just Mikey.
Michaelangelo Hey, I was voted as having a smile that brightens any room.
Donatello I sure you hope you can brighten up this one.
Utrom #1 I hate walking on my tentacles.
Utrom #2 Shut up, Krang.
Dr. Baxter Stockman Sweet dreams, you cursed freaks.
Leonardo Our weapons. They've disappeared.
Dr. Baxter Stockman Or should I say very unpleasant nightmares? Ha ha ha ha.
Michaelangelo COWABUNG...
[pushed into a man hole by Raph]
Michaelangelo ... AHHHHHHHHHH! NOT FUNNY RAPH!
Raphael Oh yes it was.
Shredder Say farewell to each other while you still can.
Michaelangelo Oh yeah, Mr. Spiky-Pants? Well, you're the one who should be saying farewell to... Uh... To yourself.
Raphael [Sarcastically] Oh yeah, Mikey, that got him.
Michaelangelo Man, when we found out that Shredder was an Utrom, I nearly soiled my shell.
April O'Neil There's no way he could have survived that, right?
Michaelangelo I don't know, April, the Shredder may play rough, he may play dirty, but he don't play dead.
Splinter Master Yoshi kept his honor to the end. A true warrior, and a true Guardian.
Casey Jones Aah! Grr! The Shredder and Hun, the Purple Dragons. Buncha heartless goons! I... I just wanna... Grrrrrrr!
April O'Neil I think what Mr. Jones here is trying to say is, we're sorry for your loss, Master Splinter.
Raphael It's not nice to invade Mr. Raphie's Neighborhood.
April O'Neil [Over the Shell Cell] Guys, it's April. Casey and I are in kind of a tight spot.
Leonardo April, I can't hear you. Can you talk a little louder?
April O'Neil Not really. We're being held by these aliens. They're big and ugly and they stink.
Fugitoid I know the risks are high. There is a 95.6% certainty that I will not return. But I besiege you, do not try to stop me. For it is as they say, "Greater love has no robot than this that he lay down his R.A.M. for his friends".
Thug Who are you, Man?
Nobody Who am I? I might just be a glimmer of hope for a lost city. I'm the guy the cops would thank if they knew I existed. But they don't. Who am I? I'm Nobody.
[to the Turtles]
Shredder The time for games has ended. No more charades.
[takes his helmet off]
Shredder You see me as I am and it will be the last thing you will ever see.
[puts his helmet back on]
Shredder Prepare to face your destiny and your doom.
Dr. Baxter Stockman You brought us all the way out here for a blimp? What pea-brained, half-wit authorized this project?
Oroku Saki I did.
Dr. Baxter Stockman Oh, well... I'm sure you had your reasons, oh wise and revered master.
Oroku Saki Indeed.
