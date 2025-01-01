Donatello I was thinking that the Shredder had a bigger hand in our lives than we know. Without the Shredder, we'd all still be pet turtles in a glass jar right now.

Michaelangelo [Imitating Gary Coleman] What you talkin' 'bout, Willis?

Donatello Well, allow me to explain: As you all may recall, we got mutated by that strange ooze when we were only babies.

Splinter I remember it as if it were yesterday. You were all so cute.

Donatello The ooze that mutated us came from the TCRI building, right? And, why did the TCRI building even exist? Because the Utroms were trying to build their Transmat so they could go home. And why did the Utroms need to go home?

Michaelangelo Because they were late for dinner?

Donatello No, because an evil prisoner they were transporting across the galaxy sabotaged their starship, causing them to crash land on Earth centuries ago. And they've been trapped here ever since. And who was this evil prisoner that caused the Utroms so much trouble? He was in fact... Drumroll please.

[Drumroll]

Donatello He was in fact... The Shredder! Ergo, the Shredder had a direct hand in our creation. See what I mean?

Raphael I think I speak for everyone when I say, "No".