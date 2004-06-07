Menu
Russian
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows 5 Days to Midnight

5 Days to Midnight (2004 - 2004)

5ive Days to Midnight 18+
Production year 2004
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 3 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "5ive Days to Midnight" is a Canadian science fiction thriller about a man who discovers evidence of a crime that hasn't happened yet. Jay T. Noymayer is a talented physicist. One day, he comes across a mysterious briefcase containing court documents related to a murder case. At first glance, there is nothing unusual about them: crime scene photos, lists of suspects, and a bullet. The only catch is that this murder is supposed to happen in five days, and Jay T. himself will be the victim.
David McIlwraith Brad Hume
Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater Carl Axelrod
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid Irwin Sikorski
Kari Matchett Claudia Whitney
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton J.T. Neumeyer
Angus Macfadyen
Angus Macfadyen Roy Bremmer
6.4
12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
5 Days to Midnight - Season 1 Season 1
2004, 5 episodes
 
