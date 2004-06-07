The TV series "5ive Days to Midnight" is a Canadian science fiction thriller about a man who discovers evidence of a crime that hasn't happened yet. Jay T. Noymayer is a talented physicist. One day, he comes across a mysterious briefcase containing court documents related to a murder case. At first glance, there is nothing unusual about them: crime scene photos, lists of suspects, and a bullet. The only catch is that this murder is supposed to happen in five days, and Jay T. himself will be the victim.

Expand