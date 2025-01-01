Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows My So-Called Life Quotes

My So-Called Life quotes

Brian Dear Angela, I know in the past I've caused you pain and I'm sorry. And I'll always be sorry 'till the day I die. And I hate this pen I'm holding because I should be holding you. I hate this paper under my hand because it isn't you. I even hate this letter because it's not the whole truth. Because the whole truth is so much more than a letter can even say. If you want to hate me, go ahead. If you want to burn this letter, do it. You could burn the whole world down; you could tell me to go to hell. I'd go, if you wanted me to. And I'd send you a letter from there. Sincerely, Jordan Catalano
Angela Sometimes it seems like we're all living in some kind of prison. And the crime is how much we hate ourselves. It's good to get really dressed up once in a while. And admit the truth: that when you really look closely? People are so strange and so complicated that they're actually... beautiful. Possibly even me.
Angela My parents keep asking how school was. It's like saying, "How was that drive-by shooting?" You don't care how it *was*, you're lucky to get out alive.
Angela Sometimes someone says something really small and it just fits into this empty place in your heart.
Rayanne You wanna have sex with him.
Angela Who?
Rayanne Who. Jordan. Catalano. Come on, I'm not gonna tell anyone, just admit it.
Angela I just like how he's always leaning. Against stuff. He leans great. Well, either sex or a conversation. Ideally both.
Angela People are always saying you should be yourself, like yourself is this definite thing, like a toaster. Like you know what it is even. But every so often I'll have, like, a moment, where just being myself in my life right where I am is, like, enough.
Angela Hatred can become like food, it gives you this energy that you can like, live off of.
Sharon Cherski My father almost died. And you were the only person who didn't even seem to care. People I barely knew were coming up to me all like, concerned, and you, you acted like you barely even knew me.
Angela I know, I know I acted like that. I just didn't know what else to do... I knew I was the last person on earth you wanted to deal with...
Sharon Cherski [beginning to cry] You were the *only* person I wanted to deal with!
Angela This life has been a test. If this had been an actual life, you would have received instructions on where to go and what to do.
Jordan It's like you think you are safe or something cause you can just walk away anytime, cause you don't need her - you don't need anyone. But the thing you didn't realize is, you're wrong.
Angela [narrating] I couldn't stop thinking about it. The, like, fact that - that people - had sex. That they just *had* it, like sex was this thing people - *had*, like a rash. Or a - a Rottweiler. Everything started to seem like, pornographic or something. Like, Mrs. Krysanowski has sex. So does Mr. Katimsky. They both have sex. They could - have sex together. Like right now.
[groans]
Angela I am, like, the *sickest* person.
Angela Sometimes I think if my mother wasn't so good at pretending to be happy she might be better at actually being happy.
Angela The worst feeling is suddenly realizing that you don't measure up. And that, in the past, when you thought you did, you were a fool.
Patty Orange juice doesn't grown on trees, Angela.
Angela It sorta does.
[From a mid-season advertisement]
Narrator Will Angela ever get over Jordan? Will Rayanne ever stop drinking? Will Brian ever be cool enough? Will Cousin Tino ever actually show up?
[Jordan hands Angela the love letter she wrote about him]
Angela when I wrote this... I wrote this about someone else, I had... this guy, I had a boyfriend last summer and I wrote everything I... I wanted to remember... and I used your name because I wanted... I didn't want other people to know it was about him because... he died... he's dead.
[about sex]
Angela I mean, I think about it... all the time, but...
Brian Wait, you *think* about it all the time?
Angela Brian! Yes! Shut up... guys don't have a monopoly on thinking about it.
Brian They don't?
Angela *No!*
Angela There's this dividing line between girls who have had sex, and girls who haven't. And all of a sudden you realize you're looking at each other across it.
Angela What's amazing is when you can feel your life going somewhere. Like, your life just figured out how to get good. Like, that second.
Brian It's like you have created your own prison and now you have to exist in it.
Rayanne Graff "Potential slut". Now where do people get an idea like that about me?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Research!
Brian Here, do you want to... borrow my sweater?
Angela Thanks.
Brian Just don't sweat into it or anything.
Angela Why do you always have to say stuff like that?
First Bathroom Girl Wait, so what's fat-free?
Second Bathroom Girl When something's, like, free. Of fat.
Third Bathroom Girl Well, what's the difference between fat-free, and like, nonfat?
Jordan Why are you like this?
Angela Like what?
Jordan Like how you are.
Angela If only there were a button somewhere that I could push. To force me to stop talking.
Angela It had become the focus of everything. It was all I could feel, all I could think about. It blotted out the rest of my face, the rest of my life. Like the zit had become... the truth about me.
Angela When someone compliments your parents, there's like nothing to say. It's like a stun gun to your brain.
Angela Walking into someone else's house for the first time is like entering another country. Not that I've ever been to another country.
Angela Each card has its own name: The Magician; The Empress; The Fool; The Wheel of Fortune; Strength. They represent challenges and tests, twists of fate. No card is all good or all bad. Cards can be positive or negative depending on where they fall. When you read someone's future, they must think of a question. They must hold it in their mind. The cards read in sequence, each card leads to the next. We move from terror and loss to unexpected good fortune and out of darkness hope is born.
Jordan Hey! Um, where is... I mean, is Tino here?
[Brian shakes head no]
Jordan That's uh... I mean, that's Angela's.
Brian Uh, shouldn't it prove she's 21?
Jordan So?
Brian So, according to this she was born yesterday.
Jordan Why are you here?
Brian I live here.
Jordan Is she really from France? Wait, nevermind. Just makes sure she gets that, okay?
Brian Sure.
Richard Katimski [reading to the class] "My mistress eyes are nothing like the sun. Coral is far more red than her lips' red. If snow be white, why then her breasts are dun. If hair be wires, black wires grow on her head. I have seen roses damas red and white, but no such roses see I in her cheeks. And some perfumes is there more delight than in the breath that from my mistress reeks. I love to hear her speak, yet well I know that music hath a far more pleasing sound. I grant I never saw a Goddess go. My mistress when she walks treads on the ground, and yet, by Heaven, I think my love as rare as any she belied with false compare." What kind of a girl is Shakespeare describing here? Is she the most beautiful girl?
Brian No.
Richard Katimski Is she a Goddess? Physically perfect? The kind of girl who stops traffic when she walks down the street?
Brian No.
Richard Katimski So he's not in love with her?
Jordan Yeah. He is.
Richard Katimski And why is that? Why is he in love with her? What is it about her?
Brian That she's not just a fantasy. She's got, like, flaws. She's real.
Richard Katimski Thank you.
Sharon Cherski Why were you asking me all those questions? So, you and Jordan never?
Angela [Narration] There's this dividing line between girls who've had sex and girls who haven't. And all of a sudden, we both realized that we were looking at each other across it.
Sharon Cherski Look, you're allowed to ask me things.
Angela What things? So did you use something?
Sharon Cherski Angela! Of course we did! We used condoms. You have to. Promise me you'll make him wear a condom if you decide to do it.
Angela Okay! Let's stop talking about it.
[pause]
Angela So how did you, like, decide? I mean...
Sharon Cherski Look, I told Kyle I wanted to wait until I was ready. And then one night I totally was. The only strange thing is that after that, having sex was like, expected, because you can't go back. I mean, it kinda stopped mattering if I wanted to.
Angela I'm totally over Jordon Catalano.
Jordan Oh, I almost forgot. Here. I found it at the museum. You wrote it, right?
Angela Yeah. But when I wrote this, I wrote it about someone else. This guy. I had a boyfriend last summer, and I wrote everything... I wanted to remember him. I used your name because I didn't want other people to know it was about him. Because he died. He's dead.
Jordan Look, I didn't read it. Okay? So you don't have to, like, tell that stuff.
Angela You expect me to believe that?
Jordan I don't care what you believe.
Angela Well, you find a five-page letter in a museum and it starts "dear Jordan," and you expect me to believe you didn't read it?
Jordan Nevermind. Look, I read parts of it. Okay?
Angela What? You must really think I'm stupid.
Jordan It just didn't hold my interest, okay?
Angela Oh really? Why is that? I'm curious! I'd really like to know what it was that made it so incredibly boring. Just tell me! Was it too emotional? Too personal? Too many big words?
Jordan Shut up!
Angela You couldn't read it. That's it, isn't it?
Jordan I never told anyone before.
Angela Don't say "hello," or anything.
Jordan Hello.
Angela I can't believe I came here. Why did you ask me to come here? Why are you like this?
Jordan Like what?
Angela Like how you are.
Jordan So leave.
Angela Admit it, first.
Jordan Admit what?
Angela That all of this happened. That you have emotions. That you can't, like, treat me one way in front of your friends and the next minute leave me some note.
[pause]
Angela And by the way, I spell my name with one L.
Jordan Here, before I finish it.
Rayanne Oh no, it's cool. Have as much as you want. I'm drunk.
Jordan Yeah, me too. But not enough. So, Graff... who you here with?
Rayanne If you mean where's Angela, she didn't come. Like usual.
Jordan Just let me ask you something.
Rayanne It wasn't even my idea. To audition for the stupid play. It was Angela's. And right, like I could be Emily.
Jordan Emily who?
Rayanne The part in this stupid Our Town play. It was just wishful thinking. I could never be her. Angela could be her.
Jordan Oh yeah?
Rayanne She's exactly like Angela. You know, she's so innocent but like, doesn't know she's innocent.
Jordan Yeah.
Rayanne And she always says this stuff like, "isn't the moonlight terrible?"
Jordan Yeah, she's always saying innocent stuff like that.
Rayanne No, I meant. No, nevermind.
Jordan So, does she like that guy I keep seeing her talking to? Cory. Or what?
Rayanne You know, it's hard to say.
Jordan Sometimes it's like, I really think I know her. And then it will be like we're total strangers.
Rayanne I know.
Angela You know, you are sick and demented. You skew everything in terms of sex.
Brian Not everything!
Jordan This doesn't seem like a Friday.
Angela It's Thursday.
Jordan Oh. Are you sure?
Angela Well, yesterday was Wednesday, so...
Jordan Oh. Right.
Angela So that's how I know.
Angela Brian, look at me. That letter I told you about. Rickie said you wrote it. And I have to know because...
Brian Know what? There's nothing to know. Okay, what Rickie probably meant was Jordan Catalano asked me to proofread it for grammatical errors.
Angela You proofread a love letter? Is this, like, a game to you?
Brian Hardly.
Angela But you admit that you were involved.
Brian I'm not admitting anything!
Angela This is a joke, right? Oh God. I can't believe I fell for it. It's obviously a total lie.
Brian No, I meant every word. I mean, the person who wrote it meant every word. Probably.
Angela Brian?
Brian I didn't write it.
Angela Brian, you said...
Brian Forget what I said! Forget this whole conversation!
[pause]
Brian You liked it, though. Right? It made you, like, happy.
Angela Yeah.
Brian Because that's probably all that matters.
Angela To who?
Brian To, you know, the person who wrote it.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez [sees Jordan on the street] Hey.
Jordan You need a ride or something?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Uh, sure.
Jordan So, where we going?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Uh... let me think. Um...
Jordan Look if you need someplace to crash, I know a place.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Thanks.
Jordan My old man used to knock me around, too.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez He did?
Jordan He hasn't done it in a couple years, though. He's too scared. The last time... I threw a chair at him.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Well, I'm gonna light a candle for you on Christmas Eve.
Jordan Oh yeah? You think that changes anything?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Uh-huh.
Shane Hey Graff, wanna play?
Rayanne Ew, shut up.
[Approaches Jordan]
Rayanne You know you like her. Would it kill you to admit it? Maybe treat her halfway decent. Because, you know, she deserves it. And she's not gonna wait around for you forever.
Shane Man, they're like, weird. You know? Both of them.
Jordan I brought your bike back. Or whoever's it is.
Angela So, are we supposed to say something? Like official?
Jordan You don't have to say anything.
Angela It was sort of like when you were letting me drive your car and I loved it. It made me feel really powerful, but also really terrified. Like, I wasn't ready for that much freedom.
Jordan Well, you should know I won't hold it against you. If your name ever comes up.
Angela Thanks.
Jordan No sweat.
Angela Because, it is a big deal. I mean, sex made your whole life start and if you think about life as like, a circle, or something, then sex and death are the same. Look, I'm not saying they're the same. I've thought about having sex with you and, God I've never seriously thought about killing you.
Jordan Okay! Okay. At least, you got in some driving practice. Just don't take your turns too wide, or anything. I'm sure you won't.
Angela [Narration] Sometimes, somebody says something really small, and it just fits right in an empty place in your heart.
[to Jordan]
Angela Your hair. The way it's really soft in the back. I'm really going to miss that.
Jordan Yeah?
Angela Yeah. I guess this is it, so... goodbye.
Jordan Bye. I'll see you tomorrow.
Angela You will not believe the number Sharon Cherski just pulled on me.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Uh, like what?
Angela Like how Rayanne supposedly did it with Jordan And how Brian Krakow supposedly has proof of it, like on video. I mean, I honestly believed she was past all this. Like, she was over her jealousy of Rayanne. But I guess she isn't, or else why would she say something like that to me?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Because it's true.
Angela I read what you wrote. I would hardly believe how beautiful it was.
Jordan Look... I'm not. I don't want to pretend like...
Angela I don't want to pretend, either.
Jordan I'm glad you liked it, but...
Angela I didn't like it. I loved it. I loved it.
Jordan I have all these dreams where I know exactly what to say. And you tell me, you know, that you forgive me.
Angela They weren't the kind of kisses you could actually evaluate. They were more like... introductory kisses.
Graham Prison's not that bad and, and I'll wait for you.
Jordan If that's a guy named Tino, I'm not here.
Sharon Cherski Angela, come on.
Jordan Angela!
Angela I'm gonna be late for homeroom. What?
Jordan I did an undefendable thing. I created my own prison and I have to exist in it. Maybe I had a wish, or whatever, to punish you. An unconscious wish. You've heard of them, right?
Angela No, I think so. I can't believe it. What you just said was really amazing.
Jordan I know.
Angela Okay.
Jordan Okay, what?
Angela Okay, now we can have a serious talk.
Jordan We just did.
Angela Oh, come on. You can't hit a person with something that profound and expect that to be the end of the discussion.
Jordan You can't? Oh, uh, I forgot. I'm late for homeroom.
Rayanne So, do you know what everyone's saying?
Jordan What?
Rayanne About you and Angela. Like, you guys had sex.
Jordan Who?
Rayanne You and Angela.
Jordan No. Who is saying that?
Rayanne I don't know, people. I mean she told me the truth, of course.
Jordan What truth?
Rayanne How far you guys went, you know.
Jordan Well, yeah. Cause nothing happened.
Rayanne Right. So, like, how come it's all over school? I mean, you're not talking it up like some lowlife derelict cretin telling everyone you did her. Are you?
[Jordan nods no and walks away]
Rayanne Just checking.
Jordan So, you crying or something?
Angela I guess.
Jordan How come?
Angela [Narration] Because I'm lonely. Because I have no friends. Because I'm a terrible, terrible person.
[to Jordan]
Angela Because my friend's father is in the hospital and he could die.
[Hugs Jordan and is interrupted]
Jordan That's... that's rough. I better go.
Angela So did you hear about that thing? Like, they're gonna exterminate 4th period lunch.
Jordan I didn't hear that.
Angela Oh, it's just something people are obsessing about. It's like sometimes, people fill their minds will only stupid things. You know? To keep themselves from thinking about, you know, what's really important.
Jordan Huh...
Angela Like this World Happiness Dance. It's so stupid. I mean, what does that even mean? Like if we dance the world is really gonna get happier. I mean, really? Come on. I don't think so.
Jordan There's a dance?
Angela Uh... yeah. You know there's like, 500 posters up around school
Jordan Oh, right.
Angela I guess I kinda mean the idea of the dance is kinda false. I mean, I doubt I'm even going. I'm sure you're obviously not going. Right?
Jordan See, I have this philosophy.
Angela You have a philosophy?
Jordan Well, if I go somewhere and someone I know is there, then cool. There's something natural about it. But once you start making plans you have, like, obligations and that basically blows. So my feeling is whatever happens... happens.
Angela I have to say, I really respect that.
Angela Please, can we just get really drunk or something?
Rayanne What the hell are you talking about? You don't drink. Excuse us.
Angela Get away from me.
Rayanne Well, I got the part. I would have never gotten it if it wasn't for you.
Angela Look, I don't care anymore. Okay? So just go away.
Rayanne You're not the only one who got hurt.
Angela Well forgive me if I can't feel sorry for you, Rayanne.
Rayanne You lost nothing, Angela! You lost a lousy, selfish friend and a guy you never really had. You lost nothing! I lost a really good friend. I lost everything.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez [Rayanne leaves] I'm glad she got that part. She wanted that part.
Angela What? Who's side are you on?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I'm on your side. It's impossible to be on Rayanne's side, even though I partly understand it.
Angela What do you mean?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I mean, face it. She's always partly wanted to be you. And in a way, I think this was her screwed up way of for one night kind of pretending she was you. I mean I'm on your side, no question, but can I just ask you something? Why are you making this big play for Corey Halfrick when you know how I feel about him?
Angela Because, I thought. You once told me that you were over him.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez But guess how I felt when you started going after him.
Angela I don't have to guess.
Angela [making out with Jordan Catalano] I'm missing my geometry review. Luckily, it's optional.
Brian That girl whose, like, number you got for me. She's a junior, so I don't know if you still think I should call her. I mean, I can't stop thinking about how you did that. You just got up and went over there. I mean, like, how did you do that?
Jordan Maybe we better get down to work. You can even start with the basics.
Brian Oh, okay.
Jordan I mean, even if it seems too basic, start with that. And then after, if you want, I can teach you how to get someone's phone number.
Brian What?
Jordan She would sleep with you.
Brian [shocked] What?
Jordan She would sleep with you!
Brian Because I gave her my eraser?
Jordan No. Because... because she would. Go get her number.
Brian What? How am I supposed to get her number? Just ask her? Ask some girl I don't even know for her phone number? Like, without warning?
Jordan [Jordan gets up to gets her number] So anyway, The Odyssey is like this real long book, right?
Brian I don't believe this. You, like, do this? This is how you live?
Jordan Yeah.
Sharon Cherski [inner monologues] I resolve to never again have sex with Kyle, or anyone, ever again unless I really love and respect them.
Kyle Vinnovich To spend more time with the dog and Sharon.
Brian I resolve to stop obsessing over Angela Chase.
Danielle Chase To badger mom into letting me wear makeup.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez To find someplace where I, like, really belong.
Angela But, what if not thinking turns me into this really shallow person? I better rethink this becoming less introspective thing.
Rayanne To stop drinking. But this time, like, really stop.
Patty I resolve to be less judgmental. Less critical. To lighten up. And, above all, to be more supportive and less suspicious not matter how much it seems like he's hiding something.
Graham To tell Hallie Lowenthal once and for all that I'm not going into the restaurant business with her. And to stop all those long talks with her after class.
Jordan Wait a second. Isn't tonight New Years Eve?
Angela Okay, so I'll stay introspective. But I do resolve to stop doing Jordan Catalano's homework.
Jordan Oh.
Graham Oh, back at you.
Jordan Is Angela here?
Graham Are you Jordan?
Jordan Yeah. Are you her dad?
Graham Yeah. So you guys are going to a party?
Jordan Is that what Angela said?
Graham You mean you're not?
Jordan No, we are.
Brad So, do you have a major?
Jordan I don't think so.
Hallie Lowenthal Oh, you'd probably know if you did.
Jordan Yeah. I probably would have gotten, like, a letter or something.
Angela So, you and Kyle broke up? I mean, was there a reason?
Sharon Cherski I guess I'd have to say, it was my beliefs. I didn't feel like I should give up my beliefs even for Kyle.
Angela [Narration] So Sharon had beliefs. Sharon had decided to stay a virgin.
[to Sharon]
Angela So how did you, like... you just told him? You didn't wanna, you know, have sex with him. No matter how much he was, like, expecting it?
Sharon Cherski Oh, no. No, no, we had sex. I'm saying I had a belief that he was being a butthead, which was true.
Angela You had, like, intercourse?
Sharon Cherski Constantly.
Jordan You know those guys in in the mountains?
Angela What guys?
Jordan Who make snow, like as their job.
Angela Oh, yeah.
Jordan I'd really like to do that.
Angela Like, part-time or...
[Jordan kisses Angela]
Jordan I'm sorry.
Angela For what?
Jordan I interrupted you.
Rayanne Don't tell her I was here. I mean I guess you will because you guys are tight.
Patty Tight?
Rayanne It's not like she tells you everything, but you know...
Patty No.
Rayanne But, like, if something really horrible happened.
Patty Did something really horrible happen?
Rayanne I guess. But I didn't really think it was. She said she was totally over him.
Patty You mean Jordan?
Rayanne Otherwise, I would have never done it. Cause it's not something either of us really... it was just like, this thing that happened. It was just, like, there.
Patty You and Jordan?
Rayanne You hate my guts. I mean, I guess I would too. If I were you.
Patty No. No, no, I don't hate you. I guess I can certainly understand how Angela feels.
Rayanne I've never really hurt somebody this bad before. It's hard to believe, but I guess you can't really hurt someone this bad unless you really matter to them. Please don't tell her I was here.
Angela I need to be alone.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez You've been alone.
Angela No, I mean for years.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Look.
Angela I can't believe it! That they would do that! I mean, who do they think they are?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I know. I mean, I don't know, but...
Angela I could kill them! I'm serious. Both of them, with my hands.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I know, but you can't hide in here forever.
Angela Sorry, I'm not risking the risk of running into her or him. Or God, him and her
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Well, it's never gonna happen. Because they're completely avoiding each other.
Angela I can't talk about them. Like, a them.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I know.
Angela They're avoiding each other?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Angela, look, you can't let their stupid actions control you. You gotta lead your own life.
Angela You're right. Fine. Two can play at that game.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez What game?
Angela Oh, come on, they think I'm some kind of innocent twit who they can treat as bad as they want. Well, they're wrong.
Jordan Wow, food!
Angela What are you doing here? It's late. It's really late. My parents are right upstairs.
Jordan They are?
Angela Well, they live here.
Jordan Well, you said you wanted to do it in your room while your parents were asleep.
Angela I was joking! Seriously, you have to go.
Jordan Okay.
[kisses Angela]
Jordan So, you know that empty house on Cloverdale? The one that's been for sale for, like, forever.
Angela [hears noise] Wait a second.
Jordan Tino found a way to get in through this window in the back. So people have been going there. You know, to have a place to go. So you want to? Friday night.
Angela Like, breaking and entering?
Jordan Just entering so we can, you know, be somewhere.
Patty Angela?
Angela Mom?
[runs out of kitchen]
Patty Didn't I predict this? Didn't I predict that this would happen? Didn't I tell you that you'd be hungry later? Now, look, I'm not trying to interfere. But I think that it's important that we all eat dinner together as a family.
Angela No, me too! I agree. Absolutely, as a family.
Patty Okay. You finish up whatever it is that you're nibbling on in there and don't leave a mess for me to clean up. Oh, and don't forget what we talked about tonight. About daddy and me meeting your friend Jordan.
Angela Shh! I won't.
Patty Sweetheart! There's nothing to be embarrassed about. You like this Jordan. I have no problem with that. We just want to meet him!
[exits upstairs]
Jordan So you like me? I mean, your mother says you like me.
Angela Shut up!
Jordan So, Friday night?
Angela Right, the house.
Jordan There are like eight bedrooms.
Angela That many.
Angela I guess I kinda screwed everything up for you today. With the party.
Patty No. You did the right thing. You called me. I mean it. You promise me that you'll always do that? You'll always call?
Angela Okay! Okay, I promise. How did you know all that stuff? Like, what to do?
Patty I had this roommate in college who actually was a lot like Rayanne, now that I'm remembering.
Angela You're kidding. So, what happened?
Patty Well, pretty much what happened tonight. Except she died.
Angela So, did you like her?
Patty A lot.
Angela How old was she?
Patty Angela, what I'm seeing in your future is so frightening. It scares the hell out of me. I mean, what do I do? Do I just not let you see her anymore? Would that even work?
Angela No. Mom, I can't... she's my friend. Please, just trust me.
Patty Actually, I do.
Angela I'm not discussing Jordan Catalano.
Sharon Cherski Why not? Why is he keeping you two a secret?
Angela How do you know he's keeping us a secret?
Sharon Cherski Rayanne told me.
Rayanne Look, the only reason we talk like this is because we care about you. When I was drinking and drugging, you wanted me to stop, as my friend.
Angela Wait... you're comparing me making out with Jordan Catalano to you getting your stomach pumped?
Rayanne You don't see the connection?
Sharon Cherski The connection is self-respect.
Rayanne Thank you!
Sharon Cherski Angela, the point is
Rayanne [interrupts] Who is he? Who is he to treat you like this?
Sharon Cherski Yeah! What, you're not cool enough for him to be seen with you?
Rayanne Exactly. And she's not slutty enough for him to just do it with her and rag to his buds.
Rayanne I mean, please. You deserve so much better.
Rayanne What is holding hands? I don't get it. What are hands? It's not even an erogenous zone.
Sharon Cherski [corrects pronunciation] It's erogenous. And it is to me.
Angela You're both wrong. And if he doesn't want to be seen with me, then why did he ask me to meet him Friday night at Pike Street? To hear Buffalo Tom. Not like I can even go, I have too much geometry.
Sharon Cherski Maybe I'll go. I like Buffalo Tom.
[pauses]
Sharon Cherski What? I do! You know, I am sick of being perfect. I broke up with Kyle. I have a total right to screw up my midterms.
Rayanne More like an obligation.
Angela [narration] There's something about Sunday night that really makes you want to kill yourself. Especially when you've just totally been made a fool of by the only person you'll ever love, and you have a geometry midterm on Monday that you still haven't studied for. You can't because Brian Krakow has your textbook and you're too embarrassed to even deal with it. And your little sister's completely finished with her homework, which is just so simple and mindless, a child could do it. And that creepy 60 Minutes watch that sounds like your whole life is ticking away.
Angela Why did I let this happen? I've totally blown it. Why does he have this power over me?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Why are you doing this?
Richard Katimski Pardon?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez This is not something I'm going to do. I'm just not the type of person who joins things. Okay?
Richard Katimski I'm really sorry, but no. That's not okay. Come on, I'm a teacher. How do you expect me to react to a ridiculous statement like that. You don't join things? Who are you, Groucho Marx? You never belonged to a club that would have you as a member?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez What?
Richard Katimski Look, what is holding you back? I'm not cool enough? Don't let the fact that your English teacher is a dork stop you from fulfilling your potential!
[pauses]
Richard Katimski Just pretend that I'm a track coach. I happened to notice you can run fast. I need you on my team. It's as simple as that, Enrique.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Stop calling me that! Why are you calling me that?
Richard Katimski I'm sorry, I keep forgetting. It's just... oh, gee whiz. It's such a great name. When I was in high school I hated my name. I hated it.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I don't hate my name. I just
Richard Katimski [interrupts] Oh good. Really glad. But nobody should hate who they are.
Angela [narration] The truly frightening thing is that even after everything that happened, Jordan Catalano left a note in my locker to meet him in the boiler room. The nauseating part is that I went.
Brian All that crap about honesty and truth. What a jerk. He didn't even teach.
Jordan He did teach! He was the best teacher I ever had. Well, he was.
Danielle Chase [Answers phone] Hello? Angela! Telephone.
Angela Hello?
Jordan Hey.
Angela Hi!
[pauses]
Angela Danielle, hang up! Danielle, I know you're listening. I can hear the TV.
Patty Danielle, come on. Let's respect Angela's privacy.
Jordan So, Rayanne Graff is here.
Angela Rayanne is there? Oh. What's she doing there?
Jordan I don't know. I was sorta gonna ask you. I mean, no one even invited her. Now she's, like, coming onto my drummer acting like she's high. What does she want?
Angela I don't know. I don't have anything to do with it. So how's rehearsal going?
Jordan Sucks. Right now everyone's basically just sitting around the loft drinking beer.
Angela Danielle, hang up!
[to Jordan]
Angela Um, so I'm really sorry about Rayanne. I'm glad you called, though. This is the first time you've ever called me on the phone.
Jordan I gotta go.
Angela So, Rickie was really scared. I was too. So what, you're mad at me because I didn't get to hear you sing?
Rayanne You didn't miss much. Just me making a fool out of myself. You've seen that plenty, right? I knew you wouldn't show.
[crying]
Rayanne I can't stand these looks.
Angela What looks?
Rayanne You and Rickie looking at me like I'm gonna lose control or, like, any minute I'm gonna go on some jag or something. I just can't stand knowing what you're thinking about me.
Angela What am I thinking?
Rayanne That I'm too messed up for you to be my friend anymore.
Angela Rayanne, that's not true! I never... I'm still your friend. Nothing's changed.
[Narration]
Angela But that wasn't completely true, either. And we both knew it.
Rayanne Maybe it was just easier, you know. When you'd come to me for advice and stuff. Like you used to before.
Angela I should have been there last night. I should have been there for you no matter what.
Rayanne I miss you.
Angela I know. I missed you too.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez [hugs Rayanne] I swear to God, I'm gonna kill you.
Jordan I can't even face rehearsal tonight. There's gonna be like, this big empty hole where Tino used to be.
Angela I'm really sorry. I mean, I'm sure it's all gonna work out. You'll find someone, somehow.
Jordan Yeah right.
Angela So listen, this is probably a really stupid idea but would Frozen Embryos ever want, like, a girl? I mean to sing. Like, I don't know, Rayanne Graff or something.
Jordan Rayanne? Graff.
Angela Right. Yeah, I know. Forget it. I'll see ya.
Rayanne Just so you know, I didn't drink that whiskey. I poured it back. You can ask Angela.
Patty You haven't had one drink since that night in the hospital?
Rayanne Nope. Swear to God.
Patty Why didn't you tell me you stopped seeing your counselor?
Rayanne I don't know. Just because I wanted you to think I was okay so you wouldn't mind if I stayed friends with Angela.
Patty I guess she means a lot to you, huh?
Rayanne I guess that's, like, the one think you and I have in common. Thanks for the ride, Mrs. Chase.
Patty Rayanne?
Rayanne Yo.
Patty Apparently you and I are in the same karass. Call me Patty.
Rayanne Patty... thanks. For, like, my life.
Jordan Hey Graff. The Vertigo guy called. Our audition is tonight.
Rayanne What?
Jordan Yeah, so try to think of a name.
Rayanne Forget a name! We're not ready.
Jordan We'll do okay. Just wear something tight.
Rayanne That's your solution? Cut off my circulation? We need a real rehearsal!
Jordan Look, you wanted this chance. You got it. Don't blow it.
Angela Did you see that girl just now?
Jordan What girl?
Angela With the guitar.
Jordan Well, that's her name?
Angela I don't know. She knows Rickie.
Jordan He still crashing at that place?
Angela What place?
Jordan That old warehouse on Tennessee. I brought him there.
Angela You brought him somewhere?
Jordan Yeah he was, like, I'm gonna light a candle for you and I was like, don't waste your match. I know I shouldn't say stuff like that. I don't even completely mean it. What? You miss him? Come on, I'll bring you there.
Angela Oh, thanks.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Um... she's a little upset. I guess, well, because of... well, nevermind.
Jordan No, what?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Um, I guess you know she figures, why didn't you call or something?
Jordan Yeah, that makes sense. She just... she, like, wanted me to meet her parents. I just, I wasn't in the mood. You know? It's like she knows to much about me, or something. And not really, but she just makes too big a deal out of everything. She makes everything too complicated. Anyway.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Well, it was partly that song that you wrote. She really liked it. And it was obvious what it was about, so...
Jordan Yeah. My car.
Jordan So, what's up?
Angela I can't get that song you wrote, like, out of my mind.
Jordan I'm still not done writing it, so...
Angela Well, there's this movie and it kinda reminds me of your song. Or your song kinda reminds me of the movie. But, hearing it kinda makes me want to go see the movie again.
[long pause]
Jordan Oh. Uh, yeah. We could do that.
Angela Yeah! But, uh, the thing is... this is gonna sound so weird. My parents are kinda like from the stone age. But um, they have to meet you. Before.
Jordan Before what?
Angela Before we could go to the movie.
Jordan Oh. Yeah, okay.
Angela Yeah. I mean you could just come by, like, tonight anytime and it would be settled. And we could just go to the movie anytime this weekend.
Shane Catalano! Let's go.
Angela So, would you want to do that? Like say around, 7:30?
Jordan Yeah, sure. Why not.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Oh, sorry.
Jordan Public property.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Well I was just leaving, so...
Jordan Wish I was. Every year, we come out here, we tear up the track, and throw garbage cans over. God, it's getting old.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Well, can't you just go?
Jordan No. No. We still gotta find the guy who egged Tino's car. That's like, something I can't get out of. It's always the same. But you come because you think, you know, maybe something cool will happen. Because what if something did happen and you missed it? You better get out of here, though. These guys are pretty ripped.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Okay.
Angela I'm supposed to give you a message.
Jordan From Tino?
Angela No. From Mrs. Learner.
Jordan Who?
Angela Mrs. Learner. She's been our English teacher for over a month, now. She says you have to start showing up to class, or she's going to have you kicked out.
Jordan So, what's the message?
Angela That you're gonna get kicked out of school.
Jordan Like it's doing so much for me.
[walks away]
Angela You're welcome! Don't you even care?
Rayanne We gotta find Angela!
Brian We can't. We looked. Get over it.
Rayanne It's so dark. Why does it got to be so dark? This is all your fault! You were looking at me.
Brian What are you talking about?
Rayanne You were scoping my legs and you let the stupid door shut! You must be so hard up.
[Brian gets up]
Rayanne Where you going?
Brian Anywhere you're not.
Rayanne Brian? Brian, don't go! I'm scared. I'm scared of the dark, okay? Have fun telling all your little friends
Brian You are? I mean, it just doesn't seem like something you'd be.
Rayanne Yeah, well, I am.
Brian Is there a reason? Why?
Rayanne Because when I was a kid, my dad would come home, wigged out of his mind, and he'd lock me in the basement.
Brian Oh my God.
Rayanne I'd sleep at the foot of the stairs because if I pressed my face against the floor, I could see the light that we left on in the hallway. But if I turned around, it would be...
[Brian hugs Rayanne]
Rayanne So dark.
Rayanne You know that girl Angela Chase?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez That red-headed girl?
Rayanne Yeah, some red-head. It's out of a bottle. Well anyway, is she avoiding us?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I think she is. I think we make her physically ill, or something.
Rayanne I think so because... oh, Angela. Hi!
Angela Very funny.
Rayanne So, I guess you've heard Sharon's dad is okay.
Angela That's great! No, I hadn't heard. I'm obviously the last person in Pittsburgh to hear. So, you friends with Sharon now?
Rayanne So? You are.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Look, we all know what's going on around here. Okay? Which is that you are jealous.
Rayanne What?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez And you! You are totally flipped because Rayanne finally did something nice, for once in her life.
Rayanne Hey!
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Which she did by taking Sharon to go visit her dad.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez And now both of you just want to be sure that both of you are still friends. Which you are. So shut up!
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Mrs. Chase, I really appreciate what you did tonight.
Patty It's okay.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Has there ever been someone...
Patty What?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Did you ever try to protect someone so much that it hurt?
Patty That wasn't your beer the other day, was it?
Patty Now that you and Jordan are...
Angela Oh my God. Mom, please.
Patty Angela, I can accept that you have a boyfriend.
Angela I don't have a boyfriend!
Patty Fine. A pal. A male pal. Whatever word you want to choose. The point is, I'm your mother and I don't think you're ready.
Angela Mom!
Patty I don't think you're ready, but I have to know if this is what's happening because I don't think that I can keep you...
Angela Please stop.
Patty I need to know that you're using... I mean, I remember how this feels. I do. But, it's the times that we live in. Honey, I know that you don't want to think about these things. I know that you're invulnerable, but you have to use some kind of protection if you are going to be...
Angela Mom! I'm not having sex! Alright? Really. I'm not even close, to an embarrassing degree.
Patty Oh! Okay. I'm sorry, honey. I just... I want you to be prepared when the time comes. Whenever the time comes.
Angela It will never come. Not with Jordan.
Patty Honey, who is Jordan?
Angela No one. You mean Jordan Catalano?
Patty Is that his last name?
Angela I don't know, you brought it up.
Patty I met Rayanne's mom tonight and she was all excited about your new boyfriend, Jordan.
Angela Boyfriend? That's a laugh.
Patty So he's not your boyfriend?
Angela Mom, I barely know this person. I don't know if I want to know this person.
Patty Well then, you haven't?
Angela What did you hear? What did she tell you?
Patty Nothing. She didn't tell me anything.
Angela Did she say I was sleeping with Jordan Catalano?
Patty No! I mean, of course not. No one said that. It's just... well, I just wondered.
Angela She did! Didn't she? I can't believe this. I can't believe this! I hate everyone.
Angela I don't even want to talk to you.
Brian Then don't.
Angela Did Rickie have the gun?
Brian Give me a break! God, Angela.
Angela Because you don't know the whole situation. I just don't want to see him hurt.
Brian Him hurt? What about me? This is the police. Am I supposed to get kicked out of school protecting someone I don't even know?
Angela Don't ask me.
Brian And you know, this doesn't even have anything to do with the truth. Nobody's interested in the truth. They only care about what they want to believe.
Angela If you're so incredibly concerned about the truth, why did you lie about me?
Brian You didn't even come up!
Angela Not the gun thing. With Sharon! What you said to her about me and Jordan Catalano.
Brian What are you talking about?
Angela I heard her, Brian. You told her terrible things. False things. You lied to her.
Jordan Okay, let me see. That thing about the prison?
Brian Just beg her forgiveness! I mean, tell her you're scum. That you're more than scum. That you're not fit to lick her shoes. I'm sorry, I didn't mean to get insulting.
Jordan Well, what about that other thing? You said your parents always say.
Brian My parents are psychiatrists, okay! You can't go by them.
Jordan What kind of wish?
Brian Unconscious wish to punish you. I mean her.
Jordan Got it.
Rayanne Look Angela, I know we're not that close right now.
Angela Look, I don't want to get into this right now. Alright?
Rayanne Get into what?
Angela Some big discussion about what happened between you and Jordan Catalano. Because the truth is, is that it happened, and nothing can change that. I don't want to talk about it.
Rayanne Neither do I.
Angela Oh, so why did you ask Rickie to leave?
Rayanne I have to go to the bathroom. I need you to get me a jar.
Angela I can't believe you.
Angela What did Rickie want?
Brian Nothing.
Angela What did you say to him?
Brian Nothing! I just said it was better that maybe he didn't, like, hang out with us.
Angela What?
Brian I thought that might be awkward, or whatever.
Angela Rickie's my friend.
Brian He's my friend, too. It's just... I don't know. What if we wanted privacy, or something?
Angela Why would we want privacy?
Brian Well, we probably wouldn't. But...
Angela Brian, what do you think is happening here?
Brian What? Nothing!
Angela Didn't I explain what the whole reasoning for this was?
Brian I just thought if you wanted to dance, or something.
Angela Why would we?
[pauses]
Angela We're not going to dance.
Angela What did you say to Delia?
Brian What do you mean?
Angela You don't understand people, Krakow. You're so heartless!
Brian [narration] I mean, the fact that she called me heartless.
[Angela leaves to see Jordan Catalano]
Brian That's just really good. That's excellent. How ironic can you get without, like, puking?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez So, Rayanne never called Corey.
Angela Would you like me to kill her?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez That's a really nice offer, but the truth is that would only solve half of the problem.
Angela What's the other half?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez The other half is, you know, the tough half.
Angela Which is?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Which is just... that I belong nowhere. With no one. That I don't fit.
Brian I don't even believe in making plans. Whatever happens, happens.
Angela That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard in my life.
Angela [narration] All over school, there are these certain places that are, like, reserved for certain people. You're not supposed to cross certain lines. It's this unwritten law, like gravity or something. Like, in the basement near the north exit, there's this boiler room where certain people will, like, go for only one reason. I'd never been there. Ever in my life.
Brian I don't believe you. You're in some kind of dream world, or something, that revolves around you! You have no concept of anybody else's life!
Angela I know.
Brian You couldn't even begin to imagine the pressure I'm under. You think you're under pressure? You? That is so laughable.
Angela Brian, you're completely right. Okay? But could you just please explain geometry to me anyway?
Brian Are you completely insane?
Angela Yes, I probably am.
Brian You think I care? You could not possibly conceive how much studying I have to do tonight. Have you ever even heard of calculus? Geometry is a paid vacation compared to calculus! Okay? I mean, do you have any idea what it's like to be in accelerated? Do you understand the pressure on someone when it's, like, assumed they will always get A's? Hey Brian, pull another A? That Brian, he always gets an A. You have the option of insanity! I do not! And that makes me crazy! I have to leave. I'm leaving.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Rayanne! It's okay!
Rayanne [yelling] No, it's not okay and you know it! Now everybody knows it! And you all thought I would screw up, didn't you?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Rayanne?
Rayanne Well congratulations! You were right.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez [crying] Rayanne, wait!
Brian Hey, don't worry. I'm sure you've got nothing to worry about.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez No, there is.
Graham If only he'd come into our lives when the girls were still young and impressionable.
Patty Rickie? He's incredible! You know that he re-organized the linen closet? He can't use a dish without washing it. He's like my mother only... mature.
Graham We should adopt him.
Patty If only it were that easy. God, he's such a great kid. I mean, what is going on? Why haven't we heard from his aunt and uncle? He's been here a week.
Graham I don't know. I've tried asking him about it.
Patty I know! He just changes the subject. I mean, don't they care? Do they even know where he is?
Graham You think I should talk to him again?
Patty We have to try and contact his family, or he has to. I mean, he can't just stay here forever.
Angela Huge events take place on this earth every day. Earthquakes, hurricanes - even glaciers move. So why couldn't he just look at me?
Angela I'm sorry about Friday night. I just had this flu shot thing
Jordan Quit lying. Tino told me. Rayanne Graff has been clean for, like, weeks. Since the night she almost OD'd. Right?
Angela Yes.
Jordan I mean, you can think what you want about me. I never lied! I can't believe it. I let you drive my car.
Angela It's so hard to explain because, it's not going to sound right. Because part of me really wants to. But...
Jordan This is the whole reason I didn't want to start this in the first place.
Angela Why? Because you knew you wouldn't get sex? You'd just be wasting your time?
Jordan Because you don't get it! Okay? You're supposed to. It's accepted! It's what you're supposed to do. Unless you're, like, abnormal.
Jordan Wait, you actually signed me up?
Angela I know. In a way it was wrong, but I just have a feeling this is going to be really good.
Jordan I don't know.
Angela So, whoever is going to tutor you, their name is next to yours.
Jordan Brain Krakow?
Angela Wait, maybe this is a bad idea.
Jordan No. If I'm already signed up.
[Turns around]
Jordan Are you Brain?
Brian Brian.
Jordan Angela? Hey. Didn't you hear me?
Angela No.
Jordan [Hands her a pen] Here.
Angela Why are you giving this to me?
Jordan Because it's yours.
Angela Well, I don't want it.
Jordan Well, it's your pen.
Angela So?
Jordan So you lent it to me in Katimski's. Remember?
Angela Not really.
Jordan Well if it's not yours, give it back.
Angela No.
Brian [Narration] Dear Angela, I know in the past I've caused you pain and I'm sorry. And I'll always be sorry until the day I die. And I hate this pen I'm holding because I should be holding you. I hate this paper under my hand because it isn't you. I even hate this letter because it's not the whole truth. Because the whole truth is so much more than a letter can even say. If you want to hate me, go ahead. If you want to burn this letter, do it. You could burn the whole world down. You could tell me to go to hell. I'd go if you wanted me to and I'd send you a letter from there. Sincerely, Jordan Catalano.
Rayanne So, come on, how long are the two of you going to keep this up?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Keep what up?
Rayanne The silent treatment.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I'm talking to you right now, aren't I?
Rayanne Barely.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Yeah well, Rayanne, what exact reaction did you expect?
Rayanne Forget it.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez No, I mean it Rayanne. What did you expect her to feel like?
Rayanne She didn't even hear my side!
[Rickie walks away]
Rayanne Great, think what you want. You will anyway!
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez So where were you all day? Like I can't guess.
Angela What do you mean? What can't you guess?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Angela, I know all about it. Like, I know about the letter.
Angela You know about the letter? How could you know?
[pause]
Angela Brian Krakow. The reason for all pain.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez You realize that Brian wrote that letter, right?
Angela Well, yeah. I kinda figured that.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Okay good. I don't feel so bad for blabbing it, then. I kinda figured you'd figure it out.
Angela Well, yeah.
Jordan Angela, can I talk to you for a second? How you doing?
Angela You know, life goes on.
Jordan Look, I was thinking about what I said to you yesterday. You know, the thing.
Angela Right, the thing.
Jordan Yeah, Look, um, I'm sorry about that. Afterwards, I thought it through and I can see how you got upset.
Angela No, I wasn't upset.
Jordan I mean, some girls wouldn't be. But you... you're not like that, so I just wanted to say, you know, I'm sorry.
Angela No, it's really okay. It wasn't a problem. Really, I didn't think about it. I mean, I did think about it. And I thought maybe what you were saying wasn't so wrong.
Jordan No. It was really wrong.
Angela Why?
Jordan I just wanted you to know, if it would make you feel better, I'm just gonna make it real clear that I don't have any real interest in you or anything. You know, so they'll stop saying all that. I barely even know you, which is of course true and that basically you and I mean nothing to each other. So that should solve the problem.
Angela Thanks.
Jordan It's the least I could do, you know?
Angela Right.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez What do you need to hide from? Your life is perfect. I'm serious. I would give anything to have your life.
Angela My life is so pathetic.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez You have this great house, parents that are there, and no one bothers you at school.
Angela Rickie, I need to talk to you about the gun.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Don't.
Angela You can't carry a gun, Rickie. Because it would be really bad. Tragically bad.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Angela, I don't carry a gun. I don't even know how to shoot one.
Angela But, didn't Brian see you? Isn't that what he's going to tell them? This is really serious. People are going to think you're a dangerous person.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I know. That's what I want.
Angela So, what did happen?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez My cousin brought it in to sell it. And I got really mad at him for bringing a gun into school. So we got in this big argument, and the next thing I knew it fell out of the box and went off. And he peed in his pants and ran away.
Angela He did not!
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez He did. Big stain.
Angela So that's what happened with the gun?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez That's the whole story of the gun.
Angela Hi. So, I have the money. You have my ID, right?
Jordan Yeah.
Angela So, this is your car?
Jordan [shrugs] Get in.
Angela I can't go anywhere. I mean, I should stay here. It's a long story.
Jordan I didn't say go anywhere.
Jordan How old are you?
Angela I don't believe this. What is your point?
[pause]
Angela Fifteen.
Jordan You act younger.
Angela First of all, you don't know me well enough to say how old I seem. And second...
Jordan You talk a lot.
Angela I've said like, 8 sentences to you my entire life.
Jordan This whole day has been one long thing that makes no sense.
Jordan Look, I didn't say anything about... you know.
Angela I know.
Jordan I just wanted you to know that.
Angela Thank you.
Jordan Because I'm not like that. I don't do that.
Angela No.
Jordan So weird, huh?
Angela Yeah, yeah.
Jordan The way people talk. I mean, people think we did it.
Angela I know.
Jordan It's like, we might as well have done it anyway at this point. I mean, if everybody's talking about it already... I mean, maybe we... uh... not to make a big deal out of it or anything.
Angela Out of what?
Jordan Out of anything. I mean, if everybody's already assuming it anyway. Maybe we could just...
Angela I think I have to go.
Jordan Look, I'm sorry if I... no pressure or anything.
Angela Oh, it's okay. I have to go!
Jordan You could just think about it.
Angela I was just thinking. Could you maybe have dyslexia?
Jordan What, that backwards thing?
Angela Lots of people have it. My father's brother has it. It makes reading incredibly difficult because it, like...
Jordan Let's not talk about this.
Angela Reverses things. I'm sorry. It's actually not, I mean, a lot of really intelligent people are dyslexic. Just because a person can't read...
Jordan Hey. I can read, okay? Just not that good.
Sharon Cherski I'm gonna go do that extra credit thing.
Jordan [to Angela] Can't believe we have to use all those words in a sentence. I mean, not all in the same sentence, but still. So I'm still doing that tutoring thing. You know?
[Angela ignores him]
Jordan Yeah. So guess what? There's, like, a term for me. I'm a rudimentary reader with low literacy skills. That kid, Brain, figured it out from this manual. Let's see what else... oh, my band got back together. We got a new name. We're Residue now. So I've been writing songs.
Angela Why are you telling me all this?
Jordan I don't know. I mean, you're the one who signed me up for tutoring in the first place, so. Forget it.
Sharon Cherski He had the nerve to talk to you? I don't believe him! Aw, Chase-face you're, like, shaking.
Jordan This is wrong.
Angela What?
Jordan You doing my homework. It's wrong.
Angela Well, I was just trying to help.
Jordan It's like I'm taking advantage of you, or something.
Angela You're not taking advantage of me.
Jordan Yeah, I am. It would be different if we were like... but now, you're just a friend or whatever. I can't do this anymore.
Jordan I was so close yesterday, but it wasn't enough. She's like, starved or something. It's gotta be written down so I can't screw it up.
Brian So, write her a letter.
[Jordan stares at Brian]
Brian No. No! I am not writing a letter to Angela Chase for you. I can't.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Brian, what did you do?
Brian I wrote this letter to her.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Oh my God. And she thinks he wrote it? Brian, you have to tell her.
Brian No! What difference does it make? So they happen to be together, so what? If you, like, analyze why certain other people wind up with certain other people, it would make you want to kill yourself.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Tell her.
Brian No, it wouldn't be right. See, he asked me for help. I helped him. I can't go back on that.
Angela You're not going to class?
Jordan What's it to you?
Angela You know you're gonna get expelled. Don't you care?
Jordan Don't matter.
Angela Of course it matters.
Jordan She's looking to throw me out, okay? She's been waiting for this. She thinks I'm a loser.
Angela You're crazy to let her tell you what you are.
Jordan What are you talking about?
Angela She doesn't know you. She doesn't know who you are! You can't let her decide what you do.
Jordan Hey! I decide what I do! And maybe I wanna get kicked out.
Angela Maybe you do, but that doesn't mean people can't try and stop you. And tell you. I know you think how could someone like me understand, only I do.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez If you must know, she's in shock. Once again something that Jordan Catalano did had left her totally and completely mystified.
Brian It was me. I mean, I told Jordan what to say.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez What?
Brian I can't, like, defend it. It's undefendable.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Brian, I don't believe this. You're using Jordan Catalano.
Brian What? He's using me!
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Yeah, but you're using him too. To, like, express your true feelings towards Angela. Or whatever.
Brian Oh my God, you're right.
Brian You tell me a story, a true story that happened to you, and I take certain keywords from the story and make flash cards.
Jordan I blew it.
Brian Wait, is this the story?
Jordan Forget about the story. I can't think about some crappy story. My life sucks too much.
Brian Yeah, how come?
Jordan Because she hates me and I deserve it. You know who I mean, right?
Brian Yeah.
Jordan Today, after Katimski's, I tried to explain to her that I was sorry, or whatever.
Brian So, what happened?
Jordan Nothing. I didn't know what to say.
Brian Say you're sorry. You can go up to any girl and get her phone number, yet you're afraid to tell Angela Chase you're sorry?
Jordan So?
Brian So nothing. It's just ironic.
Jordan So what.
[pause]
Jordan What's ironic?
Brian When you realize the like component of weirdness in a situation.
Jordan Help me, Brain. Help me figure out something good to say to Angela.
Brian No! No, uh-uh, no way. Look, you did an undefendable thing. No one can change that. I mean, You have to live with it. It's like you created your own prison and now you have to exist in it.
Jordan That's perfect. Give me some more stuff like that.
Vic Racine What's that word? Don't look at the window. What's the word?
Jordan Um...
Vic Racine What's the sound? Okay. Finish the chapter and the next 10 poems tonight.
Jordan What? Are you crazy?
Vic Racine Yeah, good question. Look this is haiku poetry. Haiku poetry only contains 17 syllables per poem. That ain't a lot of syllables. Don't skip any. Get out of my sight!
[Jordan storms out of the classroom]
Graham Um... my daughter is in your class. I mean, in the class that you're substituting for. My wife and I, we run a small printing shop. Well, actually she runs it. Anyway, I've come by for the submissions for the Lit. Angela forgot to mention that they have to be at the shop by the morning.
Vic Racine [slams desk] That kid who just left here. That extremely smart kid. It seems that nobody ever bothered to notice he never quite learned how to read! I mean, it pisses me off.
Patty I can't believe that Jordan Catalano was here and I missed him!
Hallie Lowenthal Oh honey, we're talking gorgeous.
Patty I can't believe it! I missed everything. What is he like?
Graham Oh, you know.
Patty No! I don't know! That's why I'm asking.
Graham Well, I don't know. He's a kid.
Hallie Lowenthal You're asking a man to describe someone when I'm sitting here? He was just like, fairly out of it. Not unintelligent. Sort of like, stray puppy. You know the type you just want to ease their pain? He might even be, like, a halfway decent person. But let me tell you, trouble! Way too gorgeous.
Patty Thank you.
Jordan How long are we supposed to keep doing this?
Angela I know. I mean, what do you mean?
Jordan You know what I mean.
Angela Well, yeah. But what do you want me to do? I mean, I know what you want me to do, but... Do you ever get obsessed with your rear view mirror, like, while you're driving?
Jordan Look, can't we just?
Angela Just what? Do it? Right here in a parking lot?
Jordan We're not in a parking lot. We're in a car. Why, where do you want to do it?
Angela Oh, I don't know. How about in my room tonight after my parents fall asleep. We'll have to be really quiet.
[laughing]
Angela What? You actually expect me to choose a place?
Jordan Well, yeah.
Angela I better go to geometry.
Jordan Shh. The fact that we come here, let's keep, like uh, our secret.
Angela Why?
Jordan No reason.
Rayanne Don't tell anyone what?
Angela That I'm meeting Jordan Catalano in the boiler room. Just, don't tell anyone.
Rayanne Why?
Angela Because. He doesn't want people to, like, know about us yet. Or something.
Rayanne Angela, you're letting Jordan Catalano control you.
Angela What? Who says he's controlling me? I can't believe this. For months you've been trying to convince me to do all these things I'd never dream of doing. And now that I'm actually doing them you're... I mean, haven't you made out with guys in the boiler room hundreds of times?
Rayanne So?
Angela So, are they controlling you?
Rayanne No, because I am not you. Because as I've stated a hundred times, I don't get my emotions involved. I'm the type of person who can handle the boiler room. You are not.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Could I speak to you before class about The Odyssey?
Richard Katimski Of course! If you wanna take that donut off my hands, by the way, be my guest. I gave up coffee for New Years and that's kinda taken the point out of donuts. What's up?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez You know that essay that I never handed in? About what Odysseus wants. Uh, can I get an extension?
Richard Katimski Okay?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Because I read it. It's about this lonely guy that wanders the world for, like, many years. Right?
Richard Katimski Right.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez And the way that it starts, like, in the middle. What's that called again? I know you told us.
Richard Katimski In medias res. In the middle of things.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez Right. Because, see... um... Right now it's sort of, like, I don't have a place to live.
Richard Katimski But... I mean, what happened?
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez But, it's okay. It's gonna be fine. I was staying at my friend Angela's house for a while, and they're really nice. They're this really great family, but in a way that made me feel lonelier. And I know that sounds ungrateful.
Richard Katimski No, no, I understand.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez And see, my uncle... I was living with my aunt and uncle because... it's sort of a long story.
Angela Look if this is weird for you... being tutored... I don't mind helping you a little longer.
Jordan It's not so weird.
Angela Oh. Good!
Jordan You could have sex with me, though. If you really wanna help.
Angela [laughing] Woah! Oh God!
Jordan I guess that's a no.
Angela [laughing harder] I'll let you get back to your work.
Sharon Cherski Okay, so what's the deal with Angela and Jordan Catalano?
Rayanne Here's an idea... ask her!
Sharon Cherski I can't. She'll think I'm checking up on her. So are they, like, a couple?
Rayanne From the point of view of what I believe or what she believes?
Sharon Cherski From the point of view of reality.
Rayanne What do you think?
Sharon Cherski I'd have to say, I think she could really get hurt.
Rayanne Tell me something I don't know.
Angela Rickie, I had someone to be with, you know.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez I know. I can't even imagine it.
Angela I feel so stupid. My entire relationship with Jordan Catalano, every minute of it, completely sucked. And now it's over. I should have just had sex with him. Why not? It would have been so simple.
Enrique (Rickie) Vasquez But maybe it shouldn't be so simple. I mean, not that I know what I'm talking about or anything, because I've never experienced this. But even if I did meet the perfect person, I just think it should be like a miracle. Like, seeing a comet or just feeling like you're seeing one. Seeing the other person's perfectness, or something. And if you do it before you're even ready, how are you gonna see all that? Not that I would know or anything.
Jordan What I still can't figure out is why Tino even quit. That's what is so frustrating. Can you imagine what that's like? To have to sit around and try to figure out what someone else is, like, thinking?
Rayanne Hey, what's up?
Angela Oh, Rayanne. Hi. So my parents said you stopped by yesterday, but I thought you said you weren't going to.
Rayanne No problem. Guzzled a six pack, two hits of X, I was back to new. So, Catalano... how's it going?
Angela I was just saying how Frozen Embryos go in at this open mic night at Vertigo. That coffee house.
Rayanne I know what Vertigo is.
Angela Right. Well, they still don't have a lead singer. So like, should they blow it off or try to find somebody new by Thursday, or...
Rayanne So, Tino's still being a low life, huh?
Jordan Could you two, like, leave?
Angela [Narration] Jordan Catalano and I had pretty much broken up, but he still knew the combination to my locker.
[to Jordan]
Angela What's wrong?
Jordan Nothing. Just...
Angela [Narration] You need me. You must have me as your own. You can't live another second knowing others can possess me.
Jordan I could kill Tino.
Brian It just really boils down to respect, you know? I have, like, zero respect for him. So, it's that simple. I mean, for me to tutor someone that I don't respect... wouldn't that be almost like using him?
Jordan [to his band] Forget it. This is exactly why Tino left.
Patty I'm here if you need me. You know that.
Sharon Cherski I can't believe that you can't even be nice to me.
Angela Why do you even need me to be nice to you? Since everybody else in the world is.
Patty Oh, sweetheart! Are you okay?
Sharon Cherski I guess. It's just that my boyfriend is, like, missing.
Patty He's going to be fine, your dad. Angela sends her love, by the way.
Sharon Cherski Okay.
Patty Camille, how can we help? Please, let us help. Let us take Sharon home with us.
Sharon Cherski What?
Camille Cherski Oh!
Graham It's not a bad idea if your mom's gonna stay here.
Sharon Cherski Uh, mom. Can I talk to you for a second? I can stay home alone by myself.
Camille Cherski You know what? Why don't you let them take you home. They're just trying to help. I'm going to be fine here. You know that, right? Are you okay?
Sharon Cherski Oh, yeah. No. Yes, I'm fine.
Camille Cherski I'll talk to you later, sweetie.
Sharon Cherski Great.
Angela I can't believe you. What about Brian?
Sharon Cherski Angela! Kyle is my boyfriend. I hate to tell you.
Angela Well, Brian Krakow happens to be waiting in my living room, and I don't know what you're doing with him.
Sharon Cherski Nothing! Nothing, we're just friends.
Angela Yeah, when Kyle's not around and you feel like using him.
Sharon Cherski You are lecturing me about using Brian Krakow? When he is, like, so obviously in love with you. You would totally use him!
Angela Brian Krakow is not in love with me!
Sharon Cherski That's not what Rayanne Graff says.
Angela You know what? Just don't even speak to me. Okay?
Patty I could have died. I did die! I mean, this woman knows and I don't know. She's not even a woman. She's like this 40-year old girl. She's gorgeous and she's telling me about my daughter's sex life, which apparently she now has, and I don't even know about it.
Graham Look, the girl talked to her mother. We don't know if it's true.
Patty Things are always true. Of course it's true.
Graham Here, taste this.
Patty I can't taste anything. Guns are going off at school, Angela's sleeping with someone.
Graham You don't know that!
Patty And even if she isn't, which I pray is true, she obviously has some kind of secret life which is completely apart from us. So what do we do? Do we confront her?
Graham Oh God, no. I don't want to know if it's true.
Patty What sort of attitude are we supposed to have? Are we supposed to have an attitude? I already have an attitude. It may be my mother's attitude. I don't want to get hysterical about this, but why not? Why shouldn't I be hysterical? She's fifteen! I should be hysterical.
Angela [looking at photo album] Oh my God! Mom, he's cute.
Patty I told you so.
Angela I can't trust your judgment on cuteness. Mom! You went hitchhiking?
Patty That is a totally fake picture! That never happened and it either of you girls ever attempt such a thing...
Danielle Chase Mom, you really haven't seen him since high school?
Patty Oh, I haven't even thought about him in years.
Danielle Chase That kind of thing gives me nightmares.
Patty What kind of thing?
Danielle Chase That you and daddy could get divorced.
Angela Danielle, she's gonna see him for one hour to talk about restaurants.
Patty Angela.
Angela Well, I mean a person can have feelings for someone even if they're not, like, the person anymore.
Patty Sweetie, Tony Poole is someone I knew long, long ago.
Angela Long, long ago. Like a fairy tale.
Patty Right. But he's not who I chose to make my life with. I chose your dad.
Angela But did you, like, love him?
Patty I'm not sure. With Tony it was crazy. We really did some pretty crazy and wild things back then. I did! What can I say? But, it's always tempting to lose yourself with someone who's maybe lost themselves. But eventually, you want reality.
Danielle Chase That makes sense.
Brian So, it's sort of about the dance. It turns out that I kind of forgot about this other commitment that I had. It's kind of special, or whatever, so...
[narration]
Brian Of all the stupid things I've said, which are countless, I've never wanted to take something back more than that one.
[pauses]
Brian Maybe we can go somewhere else sometime. Catch a movie, or whatever.
Delia Fisher This other commitment. Is it another girl, or something? Brian, look, it doesn't matter who you told first. You know, if it was her or it was me. You should go with who you want to go with. Just be honest with me. Please?
Brian Okay. So, I guess I would.
Delia Fisher You would, what?
Brian Rather go, you know, with her.
[Delia starts crying]
Brian I'm really sorry.
Delia Fisher It would be really good if you would leave.
Brian Delia.
Delia Fisher Please?
Graham So, you enrolled me?
Patty I mean, I know you've had your hands full with the wallpaper and everything, so... Graham, I just have this feeling that you're really going to enjoy this.
Graham You signed me up.
Patty Yeah. I know that sometimes it's hard for you to
Graham [interrupts] What?
Patty Focus. Look, I just thought... I mean, I know you like to cook.
Graham It's not that I like to cook. It's this thing I can just do. The one thing I can do.
Patty Well, that's just the point, sweetheart.
Jordan Is that your stomach or my stomach?
Angela [narration] We barely talked, so when we did it came out sounding really meaningful.
Sharon Cherski Excuse me, have you ever been to a class?
Rayanne Excuse me, I was addressing myself.
Richard Katimski Would you be interested in joining drama club?
Rayanne Would it get me out of anything?
Richard Katimski I doubt it.
Patty Hi. Patty Chase. Angela's mom?
Amber Vallon Yes! I know who you are. You know, you don't have to keep re-introducing yourself.
Amber Vallon [on the phone] What?
Patty Amber! Hi, it's Patty Chase. Angela's mom. Did I wake you?
Amber Vallon No, I always sound like this.
[coughs]
Amber Vallon I was just having a dream about Angela. Her and her boyfriend and Rainie and me were, like, in this log cabin.
Patty If you mean Jordan Catalano, he's not her boyfriend. They've decided just to be friends.
Amber Vallon [laughs] Yeah right. Anyway, they were all in this feather bed and I was making pancakes for George Bush, of all people.
[pauses]
Amber Vallon So Pat, what's up?
Patty Nothing. I just wondered how things were going with Rayanne.
Amber Vallon Well, she's on the wagon so she's completely no fun anymore. I'm just kidding. I'm very proud of her. Did Angela tell you she's going to be singing in Jordan's band?
Patty Yes, so I hear. So, um, you're certain she's not drinking?
Amber Vallon About as certain as you are that Angela and cutie pie are just friends.
First Bathroom Girl [VO] I got chills just watching him think.
Brian Well, if everyone thinks that we've done it, maybe we should?
Angela [Voice Over] All that I could see in that moment was the Collar of his Shirt.
[Out loud]
Angela I should go, Bye!
Brian But you're okay, right?
Angela Bye!
Rayanne Hey, Catalano.
Jordan Hey.
Rayanne So, what about this gun thing. Huh? I'd hate to be that soda bottle. Splat!
Shane There's Rayanne Graff and that weird girl she always hangs out with.
Angela [after being ignored by Jordan] He doesn't seem like he saw me. He's busy. I'm not even gonna...
Sharon Cherski What? Forget busy. I mean he asked you to meet him here, right?
Rayanne Why isn't he coming to you?
Angela Because he doesn't see me. He's busy.
Rayanne Will you go over there? Please. Just go.
Sharon Cherski I mean, really. Really!
Angela [Approaches Jordan] Hi.
Jordan Hi. Uhh, you're kinda crowding me.
Rayanne My head is like, pounding. I was really out of it last night.
Jordan Yeah, me too.
Rayanne I guess we both were.
Rayanne Okay, so.
Jordan Yeah, so.
Patty Well I have to say, from everything you've told me, I think it's clear that you never really meant to hurt her.
Jordan It's like, you think you're safe or something. Because you can just walk away anytime. Because you don't, like, need her. You don't need anyone. But the thing you didn't realize is you're wrong.
[pauses]
Jordan Do you always wear this much makeup?
Patty Um, I was expecting company. An old friend. That was he just now on the phone. Seems that he has the touch of the flu or something and he took this decongestant or something and was afraid to drive.
[laughs]
Patty This was a person who drove so recklessly when he was 17 that my parents wanted him dead.
Jordan Wow. Ironic.
Patty Were we wrong down there about Rickie?
Graham No, we weren't wrong.
Patty I mean, what do we really know about that boy? You know?
Graham Virtually nothing.
Patty We've never met his family. How on Earth are we supposed to know what the situation is?
Graham I know. Except, I do think he does make you kind of uncomfortable.
Patty What do you mean? Because he wears makeup?
Graham No, I'm just saying. What if that was Brian Krakow with bruises on his face? Well? That would be a different story, wouldn't it?
Patty Graham, you can't compare them. I mean, I've known Brian Krakow since he was five years old.
Graham I know, so have I! All I'm asking is, should that make a difference?
Patty Well, maybe not. But it does.
Graham I know.
Patty I don't think this was such a terrible evening.
Graham I never said it was.
Patty Yeah, but you're sitting there thinking it.
Graham You don't know what I'm thinking.
Patty Oh, shut up! How could you say that about my hair?
Graham What did I say?
Patty That it shows my ears more! What kind of a thing is that to say? You think I felt like tangoing with you after that?
Graham I didn't know what to say. All of a sudden there's this... this pressure to, you know... um, compliment you and lead.
Patty There is something wrong here. Am I right? We're drifting apart from seeing each other too much. We have become like furniture to each other, or something. I mean have we become incompatible? Because, we are terrible. We are terrible dancers!
Graham So what?
Patty So how can we have been together for so long and not be able to dance together?
Graham Because! Because we have been together for so long!
Brian So Chase, you still have my Malcolm X. Right?
Angela Yeah. So?
Brian So, I need it back. Okay?
Angela Okay!
[goes to talk to Jordan]
