Amber Vallon
[on the phone] What?
Patty
Amber! Hi, it's Patty Chase. Angela's mom. Did I wake you?
Amber Vallon
No, I always sound like this.
[coughs]
Amber Vallon
I was just having a dream about Angela. Her and her boyfriend and Rainie and me were, like, in this log cabin.
Patty
If you mean Jordan Catalano, he's not her boyfriend. They've decided just to be friends.
Amber Vallon
[laughs] Yeah right. Anyway, they were all in this feather bed and I was making pancakes for George Bush, of all people.
[pauses]
Amber Vallon
So Pat, what's up?
Patty
Nothing. I just wondered how things were going with Rayanne.
Amber Vallon
Well, she's on the wagon so she's completely no fun anymore. I'm just kidding. I'm very proud of her. Did Angela tell you she's going to be singing in Jordan's band?
Patty
Yes, so I hear. So, um, you're certain she's not drinking?
Amber Vallon
About as certain as you are that Angela and cutie pie are just friends.