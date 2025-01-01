Patty I don't think this was such a terrible evening.

Graham I never said it was.

Patty Yeah, but you're sitting there thinking it.

Graham You don't know what I'm thinking.

Patty Oh, shut up! How could you say that about my hair?

Graham What did I say?

Patty That it shows my ears more! What kind of a thing is that to say? You think I felt like tangoing with you after that?

Graham I didn't know what to say. All of a sudden there's this... this pressure to, you know... um, compliment you and lead.

Patty There is something wrong here. Am I right? We're drifting apart from seeing each other too much. We have become like furniture to each other, or something. I mean have we become incompatible? Because, we are terrible. We are terrible dancers!

Graham So what?

Patty So how can we have been together for so long and not be able to dance together?