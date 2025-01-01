Menu
Medovaya lyubov quotes

Lyubov Kremneva Our honey is A-grade. The best in our country! BEE satisfied with the price or BEE gone.
Market man Honey, you're in over your head, and your beekeeping grandfather is a looser. Take our money because no one else will buy this cheap rubbish.
Lyubov Kremneva Fine.
