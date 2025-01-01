Zack Taylor
It happened so fast. That machine that Robo Rita's building, what does it do?
Billy Cranston
Honestly? Something that uses our power made by Rita Repulsa? That's a bad mix. And if we don't put a stop to it, I... I don't think they're gonna make it.
Minh Kwan
Then we gotta destroy her.
Billy Cranston
We?
Minh Kwan
Yeah.
Zack Taylor
This is Ranger business, not teenage girl that has homework due" business, okay?
Minh Kwan
Wh... She killed Mom. This is personal. You know how hard...
Zack Taylor
What you don't understand is...
Minh Kwan
Let me finish! If Mom could do it, so can I. This is her legacy. I can help.
Billy Cranston
Minh, I'm sorry, but you can't. You're not a Ranger.
Zack Taylor
Those monsters would overpower you in a second.
Billy Cranston
And we can't risk losing you too. Look, the best thing that you can do for everyone is to stay out of trouble and let us sort this out.
Minh Kwan
Says the guy who caused all this. We all know that if it wasn't for you, my mom would still be here. Oh. That stung, huh?