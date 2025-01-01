Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Quotes

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always quotes

Zack Taylor [fighting Putty Patrollers] Time for Hip Hop Kido.
Minh Kwan Are you break-dance fighting?
Zack Taylor Messing with this place was a big mistake.
The Red Ranger Hey! You Putties want a fight? You found one.
The Pink Ranger All these years, and they still sound like angry turkeys.
Alpha 9 My monster scan has found something. Looks like a live video feed. It's not Rita. It's Putties. And it's not just Angel Grove. It's all over the world!
Billy Cranston We knew she would return. We're prepared for this. Alpha 9, it's time.
Alpha 9 Yes, sir. Attention all Power Ranger teams. Bandora Protocol initiated. Get to your assigned stations now.
Zack Taylor If I remember the plan correctly, visitors in three, two, one.
Katherine 'Kat' Hillard [teleports in] One minute, I'm helping JJ's junior karate camp, and the next, I'm sneaking off to the bathroom to teleport. Seriously? Bandora Protocol's happening. Robo Rita's back?
Rocky DeSantos [teleports in] Come on, guys. Is this really another training exercise? Because, hello, I just heated my lunch.
Zack Taylor It's not training. Rita is back.
Katherine 'Kat' Hillard So Tommy, Jason, Kim are fighting her?
Billy Cranston No. Unfortunately, they've been captured. So we need your help.
Robo Rita Yes! After all these years, I'm free! It's time for revenge.
Billy Cranston No. No, it... it can't be.
Robo Rita Fact check, Billy. You were looking for your precious Zordon, but when he sacrificed himself with the Z-Wave, it wasn't just *his* particles that spread across the universe. Get it? The evil was purged from my being, and the waves scattered it across space. Until today, when you put me back together, and I found a new body. Now, Rita Repulsa will reign again.
Zack Taylor If I thought this was gonna get you in trouble, I never would have told you the truth. But Billy...
Minh Kwan What?
Zack Taylor He insisted. He thought it'd be good for you. Closure and all that. But here we are, in a full-on crisis, and you're trying to play Ranger.
Minh Kwan What's wrong with that? All of you and Mom did exactly the same thing. I'm just following her example. Isn't that a good thing?
Zack Taylor What do you think it means to be a Ranger? Kicking butt! Cute quips? Having fun? It's hard.
Minh Kwan I know. But someone needs to dole out justice on the bad guys. Rita killed Mom. She needs to go down. And I'm ready. I'm happy to do it. Whatever it takes. So why won't that thing let me morph?
Zack Taylor Minh... What you're feeling, what you want, it's not justice. It's revenge. When I was your age, my mentor told me that only monsters seek revenge. That's what Robo Rita is doing now. She was defeated by the Rangers. Now she wants to even the score and hurt us as much as she can. That's why she... did what she did to Trini. A mission of revenge can never end well. That's not what I want for you.
Minh Kwan What about what I want? Maybe it's not your call.
Zack Taylor You wanna be a hero? It's a selfless path. It's not always easy. But I do my best. Setting aside your ambitions can be a good thing. Like me, making sure that have a good life and a home.
Minh Kwan It was worth giving up your career in Congress... for me?
Zack Taylor You are absolutely worth it.
[Rocky slays Robo Minotaur]
The Pink Ranger I'm not gonna lie, Rocky. That was... pretty hardcore.
The Black Ranger Well, beef is off the menu.
Aisha Campbell I'm glad the Sabertooth Tiger legacy is in great hands.
Minh Kwan It's an honor.
Billy Cranston Can I get you anything while I'm away? A souvenir from Mirinoi, maybe.
Minh Kwan I don't know. You won't be gone too long, will you? Mom always said she missed you when you were in space. I mean, I'll miss you and... Um...
Billy Cranston Minh?
Minh Kwan It's just, before you go, all that stuff... Mom's passing. I said it was your fault, and that wasn't fair. You couldn't have known what would happen to Rita or what would happen to Mom.
Billy Cranston You didn't say anything about me I haven't told myself a million times.
Minh Kwan No, but for real. I should be thanking you. If you hadn't pushed Zack to share the truth about Mom... I don't know how I would have handled everything.
Billy Cranston You're a good kid. We're all looking out for you. And I'm really glad you looked out for me too.
Minh Kwan You mean Rita's blast? I had to. You're family. Gotta protect your family.
Billy Cranston Family, huh? Is that why you thought it was okay to borrow my flying car?
Minh Kwan Okay, that was Ranger business.
Billy Cranston Ah. I'm sorry. The Radbug is proprietary technology.
The Blue Ranger Time for phase three of the plan.
The Pink Ranger Did we plan a phase three?
The Yellow Ranger Let me guess. Phase three is laying the smackdown?
The Blue Ranger Precisely.
The Red Ranger Bring it.
Robo Rita Maybe watching you die will cure my headache.
The Black Ranger Got your distress call and zipped here as fast as we could.
The Blue Ranger Thanks, Zack.
The Black Ranger Man, that's Rita Repulsa? The robot look is not for her.
The Blue Ranger She'll look better on a junk heap.
Billy Cranston It's likely we'll find ourselves in a Megazord situation soon.
Alpha 9 Billy and I took months getting the Sabertooth Tiger Zord working without a Yellow Ranger.
Rocky DeSantos So Dino Megazord is off the table then without Jace and Kim?
Billy Cranston Not quite. Alpha and I have been experimenting with the secondary connections of the grid.
Alpha 9 We made these Proxy Power Coins as a contingency. Now all of you can use Dino powers.
Zack Taylor Whoa. Zordon was very clear. Duplicating active powers is very dangerous.
Katherine 'Kat' Hillard I don't care how dangerous too much pink energy is. Once a Ranger...
Rocky DeSantos Always a Ranger. You can definitely count us in.
Billy Cranston All right. First up, there's been injuries already in Angel Grove. We cannot let the Putties run rampant any longer.
Zack Taylor If that's the case, it's morphin time!
The Black Ranger Zack is back... in black.
Alpha 9 Oh, greetings, Zack.
Zack Taylor If the people upstairs only knew they had the world's smartest robot right beneath their feet.
Alpha 9 Still such a charmer. It's good to see you again. Been a while. I guess life is busy when you're raising a teenager with attitude.
Zack Taylor Oh, Minh definitely has attitude.
Robo Rita Any last words?
Billy Cranston It's morphin time! Triceratops!
[morphs into the Blue Ranger]
Robo Rita Putties, grind him into blue dust.
Robo Minotaur Somebody's lost.
Robo Snizzard Hey, girlie, did you take a wrong turn?
Minh Kwan You don't remember me from the cemetery? You messed with my people. And your boss killed my mom.
Robo Snizzard We work for an intergalactic war criminal. You'll need to be a lot more specific.
Minh Kwan I'm Minh Kwan. And you're about to face
[brings out the morpher]
Minh Kwan the Sabertooth Tiger!
[tries to morph]
Robo Minotaur Robo Minotaur, Robo Snizzard: [laughing]
Minh Kwan Wha--? I'm doing the world a favor. Sabertooth Tiger!
[tries to morph again]
Robo Rita Now, what do we have here? Another kid playing the hero. I tend to make that difficult. Ask your mom.
Minh Kwan If I can't morph, then I'll take you down the old-fashioned way.
Robo Rita Have you figured it out, Billy? Or has my genius surpassed even you?
Billy Cranston Let me guess. A Rita reunion and then some scheme to conquer the galaxy?
Robo Rita Not bad. I'll pass through this portal and give years of knowledge to my younger self, making us absolutely unstoppable. We'll kill your do-gooding teenage selves in their sleep before Zordon even thinks to make you Rangers.
Zack Taylor You think you can rewrite 30 years of history with some tin-pot gadget?
Robo Rita Careful. Your friends are charging my machine faster than I could have dreamed, so I don't need you anymore.
Billy Cranston So what do you think of your communicator?
Minh Kwan Love the vintage aesthetic. And if I'm late to class, teleporting will be clutch.
Zack Taylor Uh, only if no one's looking, okay?
Zack Taylor Zordon sacrificed himself for us long ago. You never met him. He was our mentor but almost a father figure. Billy was trying to bring him back. He didn't know this would happen.
Minh Kwan I... I didn't know that's how he felt.
Zack Taylor Just stay here while we execute our plan. Okay?
Minh Kwan Yeah.
Zack Taylor And don't worry. We've saved the world before.
Zack Taylor You know, Billy always gives me a hard time whenever we're late.
Minh Kwan Guess you can't use, but "I'm a busy congressman" as an excuse anymore. Sorry to mess you around. Today's not a day I've been counting down to, you know?
Zack Taylor Yeah.
Minh Kwan Can't believe it's been a whole year.
Zack Taylor I know. Seems like yesterday.
Robo Snizzard Wait, didn't we get Red and Pink?
The Red Ranger Different Red.
The Pink Ranger Different Pink.
The Red Ranger The Red Ranger, The Pink Ranger: Same powers.
Robo Rita Magic wand, make my monster grow!
Adam Park Well, our course for Aquitar is all set. The Aquitians will fix them up in no time. You sure you don't wanna join us, Billy? You know, uh, Cestria did say she missed you.
Billy Cranston No. But I'll be there soon. I still have some company matters that I gotta tie up before I can get back to my old adventures.
Rocky DeSantos Look at you. You've missed the travel, haven't you?
Billy Cranston It is nice to have something new to focus on. But once the Aquitians get everyone back to normal size and back in action, all of this will be over.
Katherine 'Kat' Hillard Yeah, it's been a wild ride, but I'm ready to get back to JJ. Being a parent is almost as challenging as being a Ranger.
Rocky DeSantos You think that's tough? I didn't even get lunch. Somebody threw out my noodles.
Alpha 9 Sorry, sorry.
Rocky DeSantos Relax, relax. Don't blow a circuit. I'm just kidding.
Robo Rita How predictable of you all to get along on this special day. And I've been so busy preparing. I've even reforged some of my old minions. Snizzard and Minotaur.
Robo Minotaur Rows and rows of human graves. This place is beautiful.
Robo Snizzard Soon, all of earth will be like this.
Zack Taylor It happened so fast. That machine that Robo Rita's building, what does it do?
Billy Cranston Honestly? Something that uses our power made by Rita Repulsa? That's a bad mix. And if we don't put a stop to it, I... I don't think they're gonna make it.
Minh Kwan Then we gotta destroy her.
Billy Cranston We?
Minh Kwan Yeah.
Zack Taylor This is Ranger business, not teenage girl that has homework due" business, okay?
Minh Kwan Wh... She killed Mom. This is personal. You know how hard...
Zack Taylor What you don't understand is...
Minh Kwan Let me finish! If Mom could do it, so can I. This is her legacy. I can help.
Billy Cranston Minh, I'm sorry, but you can't. You're not a Ranger.
Zack Taylor Those monsters would overpower you in a second.
Billy Cranston And we can't risk losing you too. Look, the best thing that you can do for everyone is to stay out of trouble and let us sort this out.
Minh Kwan Says the guy who caused all this. We all know that if it wasn't for you, my mom would still be here. Oh. That stung, huh?
Zack Taylor So what are we gonna tell her? Maybe her mom drowned?
Billy Cranston No. No, Minh's too smark for that.
Zack Taylor Well, we gotta decide something quick because school is out. The others might need help searching the Dark Dimension.
Billy Cranston You can't decide quick on how to tell someone the worst news of their life. And we can't lie to her. It's gotta be the truth.
Zack Taylor Look, Zordon's rules...
Billy Cranston Zack! Rules can be broken for a good reason. Look, if Zordon was back like I had hoped, I'm sure he'd say that Minh needs to know. It's always been just her and Trini. She doesn't have anyone else. Who's gonna take care of her now? Our team, we've never had to deal with something like this before. No, we have to tell her the truth. Otherwise, how's she gonna get closure?
Zack Taylor Billy! She's a kid! She's a kid, Billy. She doesn't need to know that we're Power Rangers.
Billy Cranston She needs to know that Rita Repulsa killed her mom.
Robo Rita [is pinned by the Yellow Ranger's daggers] I'll kill you all!
The Blue Ranger Shut her down. Do it, Zack.
The Black Ranger This is for Trini.
[blasts Robo Rita with his Power Axe in Cannon mode destroying her]
