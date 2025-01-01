Zack Taylor If I thought this was gonna get you in trouble, I never would have told you the truth. But Billy...

Minh Kwan What?

Zack Taylor He insisted. He thought it'd be good for you. Closure and all that. But here we are, in a full-on crisis, and you're trying to play Ranger.

Minh Kwan What's wrong with that? All of you and Mom did exactly the same thing. I'm just following her example. Isn't that a good thing?

Zack Taylor What do you think it means to be a Ranger? Kicking butt! Cute quips? Having fun? It's hard.

Minh Kwan I know. But someone needs to dole out justice on the bad guys. Rita killed Mom. She needs to go down. And I'm ready. I'm happy to do it. Whatever it takes. So why won't that thing let me morph?

Zack Taylor Minh... What you're feeling, what you want, it's not justice. It's revenge. When I was your age, my mentor told me that only monsters seek revenge. That's what Robo Rita is doing now. She was defeated by the Rangers. Now she wants to even the score and hurt us as much as she can. That's why she... did what she did to Trini. A mission of revenge can never end well. That's not what I want for you.

Minh Kwan What about what I want? Maybe it's not your call.

Zack Taylor You wanna be a hero? It's a selfless path. It's not always easy. But I do my best. Setting aside your ambitions can be a good thing. Like me, making sure that have a good life and a home.

Minh Kwan It was worth giving up your career in Congress... for me?