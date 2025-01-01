Menu
Filinta
Quotes
Filinta quotes
unknown
"Hope is born in the most unexpected time!"
unknown
"When the time has come, you must be disappeared in order to exist the state."
unknown
"You will carry the sign of every sin you have committed on your face!"
unknown
"You will feel the danger in your breath!"
unknown
"Be sure to ask to traitor for the account!"
unknown
"Every murder leaves a question mark."
unknown
"Some choose justice, some betrayal..."
unknown
"Every minute I pass without you, it seems to me too long."
unknown
"Protected is not just a map, but the future of the Ottoman Empire!"
unknown
"This city -Istanbul- is mine. No leaves can move without my permission."
