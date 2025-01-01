Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Da Ali G Show Quotes

Da Ali G Show quotes

Ali This is BS! That's short for bullshit.
Borat Does the women here have nice... physique?
Employer Well, that's something I've got to talk to you about, because that could be sexual harassment. See, in America, in the workplace, men and women are equal.
Borat *What?*
Ali G Booyakasha!
Ali G Is you on crack or somethin'?
Ali G Respek.
Ali G Big up yourself.
Ali G Can we see the muff please?
Borat Is gooood yeaaah?
Borat In U.S. and A. they treat horses like we in Kazakhstan treat our women. They feed them two times a day. They have them sleep on straw in a small box. And for entertainment, they make them jump over fences while being whipped.
Borat Your dog is a loser... you are upset?
Dog Show Contestant No, no. I don't get upset. Some days you win, some days you don't.
Borat You will put him in a sack in the river?
Borat High five!
