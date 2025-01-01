Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Da Ali G Show
Quotes
Da Ali G Show quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Ali
This is BS! That's short for bullshit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Borat
Does the women here have nice... physique?
Employer
Well, that's something I've got to talk to you about, because that could be sexual harassment. See, in America, in the workplace, men and women are equal.
Borat
*What?*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ali G
Booyakasha!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ali G
Is you on crack or somethin'?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ali G
Respek.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ali G
Big up yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ali G
Can we see the muff please?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Borat
Is gooood yeaaah?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Borat
In U.S. and A. they treat horses like we in Kazakhstan treat our women. They feed them two times a day. They have them sleep on straw in a small box. And for entertainment, they make them jump over fences while being whipped.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Borat
Your dog is a loser... you are upset?
Dog Show Contestant
No, no. I don't get upset. Some days you win, some days you don't.
Borat
You will put him in a sack in the river?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Borat
High five!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree