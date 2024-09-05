Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Chado iz ada (2021), season 5
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Chado iz ada
Seasons
Season 5
Chado iz ada
12+
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
5 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 20 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Chado iz ada List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Выпуск 1
Season 5
Episode 1
5 September 2024
Выпуск 2
Season 5
Episode 2
12 September 2024
Выпуск 3
Season 5
Episode 3
19 September 2024
Выпуск 4. Полина Анохина
Season 5
Episode 4
26 September 2024
Выпуск 5
Season 5
Episode 5
3 October 2024
Выпуск 6. Кирилл Лобанов
Season 5
Episode 6
10 October 2024
Выпуск 7. Ярослава Обухова
Season 5
Episode 7
17 October 2024
Выпуск 8. Ева Гаджиева
Season 5
Episode 8
24 October 2024
Выпуск 9. Виктория Феоктистова
Season 5
Episode 9
31 October 2024
Выпуск 10. Вероника Васильева
Season 5
Episode 10
7 November 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree