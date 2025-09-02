Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Chado iz ada (2021), season 6
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Chado iz ada
Seasons
Season 6
Chado iz ada
12+
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
2 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 24 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Chado iz ada List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Выпуск 1
Season 6
Episode 1
2 September 2025
Выпуск 2. Марк Борисовский
Season 6
Episode 2
9 September 2025
Выпуск 3. Дарья Киселева
Season 6
Episode 3
16 September 2025
Выпуск 4
Season 6
Episode 4
23 September 2025
Выпуск 5
Season 6
Episode 5
4 October 2025
Выпуск 6. Самира Исмаилова
Season 6
Episode 6
7 October 2025
Выпуск 7. Фёдор Яцкевич
Season 6
Episode 7
14 October 2025
Выпуск 8. Александра Парканская
Season 6
Episode 8
21 October 2025
Выпуск 9. Ксения Голиченко
Season 6
Episode 9
28 October 2025
Выпуск 10. Екатерина Лунегова
Season 6
Episode 10
11 November 2025
Выпуск 11. Михаил Гаврилов
Season 6
Episode 11
18 November 2025
Выпуск 12. Давид Медников
Season 6
Episode 12
25 November 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree