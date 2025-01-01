Abdelaziz Bouteflika
I didn't expect to see you again so soon.
So things didn't go as planned in Tripoli.
I don't think your cause is ours.
The Saudis are our allies. The Iranians too. We cannot put their ministers' lives in danger.
If things go wrong, your life and those of your men are at stake. Touch one hair on Yamani's head on our soil and you're all dead. Clear enough? Be realistic. The Saudis are too powerful. Not one country would risk helping you. You won't go to Bagdad. What has Tunisia offered? Nothing. What has Libya offered? Nothing. I offer an honourable way out that can even come off as victory. Yesterday I mentioned a certain sum. I'm sure the Saudis would double it. Can your cause, whatever it is, afford to spit on 20 million dollars?
Algeria's word.
Then that of the Bank of Algeria! If you agree, we'll open an account in the name of your group. The money will be wired within hours.
In your name, then. Work it out with Mr. Haddad. We know him well. He's discreet, wary of needless publicity. But definitely not indifferent to money.