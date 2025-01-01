I'm going to kill you. Not yet. You're a smart man and you know the ins and outs of politics the same way I do. You know that in the end of the day we're just pawns in the game of history, aren't we? Me, I'm a soldier. I don't have a home, I live in a tent, my only mission is to lead my men to victory. Today, I have 40 commando groups around the world, ready to act as soon as I give the order. They're men with determination and they're ready to sacrifice themselves for the cause and for the final victory. That's who I am. As for you, you're a strategist and the chessboard you play at is as big as the planet and I totally respect that because, actually, you and I have found ourselves many times on the same side. The side of the anti-imperialist struggle and the Palestinian cause. But unfortunately today we're not on that same side, besause by lifting the oil embargo you betrayed our cause. You sided with Washington and there always comes a time for man to take responsibility for his acts and that time, Sheikh Yamani, has come for you today. You're going to have to pay for Saudi Arabia's political desicions. And you know what's the treatement reserved for the traitors. Death. Now you pray. You know what, I'm gonna be straight to you, because you and I are men of the same caliber. You and I know that if the Austrian government doesn't respect our ultimatum I will have no choise and with no hesitation I will execute you personally and throw your body out the window. But I also know that a man of your intelligence won't hold that against me. Because, after all, you know our struggle very well. You're aware of it's greatness and nobility.